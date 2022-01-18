Cryptocurrency challenges require similar mindset among nations: PM Narendra Modi





The WEF’s Davos schedule runs from January 17-21. New Delhi: Noting that the challenges faced by countries around the world are increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited cryptocurrency as an example and said that the type of technology associated with it will make decisions made by a country insufficient to deal with with challenges. “Today, at the start of 2022, as we are brainstorming in Davos, India also sees it as its responsibility to be aware of some additional challenges. Today, with the change of order world, the challenges we face as a family are also increasing. To counter them, collective and synchronized action by every country, every global agency is needed. These supply chain disruptions, inflation and change climate change are examples. Another example is a cryptocurrency,” Prime Minister Modi said. while virtually addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos agenda on Monday. “The kind of technology it (cryptocurrency) is associated with, the decisions made by one country alone will be insufficient to meet its challenges. We need to have a similar mindset,” he said. According to him, the question is also whether the multilateral organizations are ready to face the new world order and the new challenges. “Seeing the world situation today, the question is also whether the multilateral organizations are ready to face the new world order and the new challenges. When these organizations were formed, the situation was different, today the situation is different. Therefore, it is the responsibility of any democratic country to focus on the reforms of these institutions so that they are effective in facing the challenges of today and tomorrow”, a- he declared. “I am sure that there will be a positive dialogue in this direction during the discussions in Davos”, added the Prime Minister. The WEF’s Davos schedule runs from January 17-21. Several Heads of State will speak at the event. The event will also see the participation of leaders from industry, international organizations and civil society, who will debate the critical challenges facing the world today and discuss how to address them.

