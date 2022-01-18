Pakistani Prime Minister Imran praises Russian President Putin for his stance against Islamophobia





Putin is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity towards Muslim sentiment towards his beloved Prophet (PBUH), Imran said in a tweet.

Tariq Butt, correspondent

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Monday in which the Prime Minister thanked the Russian leader for his “categorical” statement against the insult to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him ).

Last month Putin said insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) did not count as an expression of artistic freedom but was a “violation of religious freedom”.

State news agency TASS reported that the Russian president had also criticized the publication of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Such acts, according to the report cited by Putin, have given rise to extremist reprisals. Artistic freedom has its limits and it must not encroach on the freedoms of others, he added.

In a tweet on Monday, the prime minister said he spoke to Putin ‘mainly to express my appreciation for his categorical statement that freedom of speech cannot be a pretext to abuse our Holy Prophet (PBUH)’ . “He is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity towards Muslim sentiment towards their beloved Prophet (PBUH),” he added.

The prime minister said the two also discussed ways to advance trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries. “We invited each other to visit our countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also issued a statement during the phone call and said Imran Khan “appreciated” Putin’s statement.

“The prime minister said he regularly visits [highlighting] the appalling rise of Islamophobia and related hatred in his speeches to the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting its serious ramifications,” the statement said.

The two leaders “reminisced fondly” of their conversations last year and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, the office said.

“The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Russia were on an upward trajectory with increased emphasis on trade, economic ties and energy cooperation. He reiterated the government’s determination to speedily complete the gas pipeline project. Pakistan Stream,” he added.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, intensify high-level exchanges and keep in close contact on issues related to Afghanistan.

“The Prime Minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was essential for regional stability. Afghanistan faced serious humanitarian and economic challenges, and the international community’s support for the Afghan people at this critical juncture remained strong. vitally important,” he said.

Khan also stressed the importance of releasing Afghanistan’s financial assets to meet the needs of the Afghan people. He added that he looked forward to Putin’s visit to Pakistan as well as his own visit to Russia at an appropriate time, the statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2022/01/17/pakistan-pm-imran-lauds-russian-president-putin-for-stand-againstislamophobia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos