Chinese Xi Jinping denounces acts of repression and confrontation

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the United States and its allies against hegemony and bullying, as friction continues to overshadow relations between the two major world powers.

Xi criticized the acts of containment, suppression and confrontation, saying they would lead to catastrophic consequences and harm global peace and security.

The warning was issued Monday, January 17 at the opening of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos Agenda online conference, which Xi has once again used as a platform to speak out against protectionism. and what he described as a polarization of the world, even as China turns increasingly inward.

Without naming the United States, he urged the global superpower to abandon the Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence.

Our world today is far from peaceful. Rhetoric that stirs up hatred and prejudice abounds, he said in a half-hour virtual address.

Yet a zero-sum approach that increases one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help. Acts of purposefully building exclusive yards with high walls or parallel systems, enthusiastically forming small exclusive circles or blocks that polarize the world, extending the concept of national security to curb the economic and technological advances of others countries, and stoking ideological antagonism and the politicization or militarization of economic, scientific and technological issues will seriously undermine international efforts to address common challenges, he said.

Since the Trump administration, the United States has implemented sanctions and policies aimed at curbing Chinese companies and technological development, some in the name of national security and others citing human rights abuses. in Chinese territories such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

US President Joe Biden has also instigated like-minded liberal democracies to form coalitions against Beijing, such as a security pact with Britain and Australia’s Aukus that will help arm Australia with powered submarines. nuclear weapons to deter China’s growing influence in the region.

China, in turn, has cultivated closer ties with its neighbor Russia and launched a charm offensive targeting countries in Africa and Southeast Asia, notably with its vaccine diplomacy and the Belt and Road”, in which it has made significant investments in infrastructure to develop or poor nations.

On Monday, Xi made sure to include that point in his speech, saying China is a country that keeps its promises.

It has already sent more than two billion doses of its local vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations, he said. Another billion doses will go to African countries, including 600 million free doses and 150 million doses to Asean countries.

He called on nations to conduct joint research on Covid-19 and work together on global economic recovery, urging developed nations to adopt responsible economic policies that will not severely impact poorer nations.

Xi, who is almost certain to seek a third term at the end of the year, also praised the Chinese Communist Party’s achievements, such as eliminating absolute poverty last year and overcoming 8% growth of the economy despite the pandemic.

This is the third time Xi has addressed the forum. In 2017, he became the first Chinese president to attend the annual summit in the Swiss Alps, leading a delegation of 80 businessmen and civil servants in a show of force that signaled Beijing’s ambition to to assume a greater role of leadership in the world.

In his two previous appearances, President Xi had also championed globalization and warned of an increasingly polarized world, driven by fears of China’s growing global dominance.

