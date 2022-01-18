Politics
Indonesia reveals name of country’s new capital, passes finance and development law
Indonesia’s parliament has approved a bill to move the national capital from Jakarta to a jungle area of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.
Key points:
- Work on the new capital should start in a few years
- About 30 million people are crammed into the greater Jakarta area
- A report has found that the sea near Jakarta could push 5 kilometers inland without adequate coping strategies
The new State Capital Law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious $44.5 billion mega-project, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed.
“The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new center of economic gravity,” said Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa.
The new center will be called Nusantara, the Javanese name of the Indonesian archipelago chosen by the president.
Plans to move the government from Jakarta, a bustling megacity of 10 million that suffers from chronic congestion, flooding and air pollution, have been floated by several presidents, but none have gone so far .
The greater Jakarta metropolitan area is half the size of the greater Sydney area, but around 30 million people live there.
The annual economic loss due to traffic congestion in Jakarta has been estimated at 100 trillion rupees ($10 billion).
Work on the new capital should begin in two years.
Nusantara will be a low-carbon technology hub
Jokowi, as the president is known, first announced the plan in 2019, but progress has been delayed by the pandemic.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy has envisioned the new capital as a low-carbon ‘super hub’ that will support the pharmaceutical, healthcare and tech sectors and drive sustainable growth beyond the world. island of Java.
Critics said the law was rushed through with limited public consultation and environmental consideration.
Nusantara, which follows the creation of new capitals in countries such as Brazil and more recently Myanmar, will be led by a principal authority whose position is equivalent to a minister, vice-chairman of the bill’s special committee, Saan Mustofa , said.
Among the candidates for this position are, according to local media, the former Minister of Research and Technology, Bambang Brodjonegoro, and the former governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok.
Water problems in Jakarta
It’s not just traffic jams and pollution that are a problem for the authorities.
Much of Jakarta is also sinking at an alarming rate and is expected to face severe water shortages by 2040.
A World Bank report found that the city will be 40 to 60 centimeters lower in 2025 compared to 2008 levels.
And without adequate coping strategies, according to the report, the seareach the presidential palace, which is 5 kilometers inland.
There are also massive problems with pollution of the rivers and contaminated groundwater used by the majority of the city’s residents.
The city’s woes have been exacerbated by decades of wealthier Indonesians digging holes all over Jakarta to bypass the city’s water system.
Centuries of history in the streets of Jakarta
Jakarta began as the port of Sunda Kalapa in the Hindu kingdom of Pajajaran, which ruled the western half of Java from the 670s.
Over the following centuries, the port formed a link between the Indonesian archipelago and European traders alongside other ports such as Aceh and Makassar.
Under Dutchrule, Jakarta, known as Batavia, was the capital of the Dutch East Indies from 1621.
In the decades following Indonesia’s independence in 1949, Jakarta became the country’s economic capital and one of the largest metropolitan areas in the world.
Nearly 60% of the 260 million Indonesians live in Java and economic activities are concentrated there.
