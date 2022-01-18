Politics
Boris Johnson could announce the end of Plan B THIS WEEK – but ‘face masks will remain’
Advice on work from home and Covid passes in England are under consideration as the government prepares to announce the future of Plan B after January 26 – but reports have claimed face masks could stay
Boris Johnson could make an announcement this week on the end of Plan B rules in England, Downing Street has suggested.
Ministers are increasingly hopeful that advice on working from home and Covid passes for nightclubs can be scrapped next Wednesday, January 26.
But reports claim the third big plank of Plan B – mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport – will be extended.
Previously, the announcement of the new Plan B rules was made a week in advance – that would be this Wednesday.
Downing Street did not commit to a timetable, but said any announcement will be made before January 26 and the maximum possible time before next Wednesday.
“I think you would expect us, as we have always sought to do, [to] give the public and businesses as much time as possible to prepare, said Boris Johnson’s spokesman.
Picture:
POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
“I don’t have a specific date for you. But we will certainly look to announce our position before these changes take effect, if there are any changes.
No10 said there were encouraging signs that some of the measures could be scrapped – echoing two ministers who also said they were hopeful.
The PM spokesman said: There are encouraging signs that infections are falling across the country, we would also like this to be reflected in the latest data from the ONS.
There are also signs of drops or at least plateauing in hospital admissions and occupancy, which is good to see.”
However, he warned that the NHS is still under significant pressure and that we are monitoring the data very closely.
He added: Thoroughly state our position on Plan B before January 26.
Picture:
Daily check-in)
New positive Covid cases fell 38% in a week with 70,924 recorded yesterday, and hospital admissions plateaued.
But deaths are still up 42% in a week to 1,834 – and 2,423 people were admitted to hospital with Covid yesterday alone.
Earlier, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “I am confident that when we look at this on January 26, we will be in a much better place to lift some of these restrictions.
And Tory Chairman Oliver Dowden said everything seemed to be going in the right direction and was full of hope and optimism.
Boris Johnson is reportedly bracing for an announcement in days as he desperately tries to get over the Downing Street party scandal and Tory calls on him to quit.
The Prime Minister is said to have prepared ‘Operation Big Dog’ to fire senior aides to save his own skin in a ‘Night of the Long Scapegoats’.
He would also face another massive Tory revolt if he tried to extend Covid passes beyond January 26 – which would require another vote in the House of Commons.
Picture:
POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
While Tory MPs were infuriated by Plan B in general, it was Covid passes at nightclubs and big events that sparked 100 Tory rebels.
Keir Starmer said yesterday that Plan B measures should be lifted as soon as possible.
But speaking to the BBC, he added: I want them lifted because medical science says they should be, not just because Prime Ministers are in a real mess and trying desperate to get out.
So if it’s the right thing to do to lift these restrictions, we will vote to lift these restrictions, but we will be guided by science as we always have been, not the politics of supporting a broken Prime Minister .
