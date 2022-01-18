Trump blows a hole in 2024 presidential debates





It certainly gives the candidate a better chance if he has decided the debate is to his disadvantage to be able to say, party rules prevent me from accepting the committees’ invitation, said Trevor Potter, a former chairman of the Federal Election Commission who served as general counsel to Republican John McCains during his two presidential campaigns.

The RNC, he said, is trying to blow up the structure and therefore change expectations whether they are debating or not.

If there was any possibility that the GOP, after Trump’s 2020 loss, would take a more traditionalist slant in the next election, the RNC’s war on the debate commission will serve as a further reminder of the extent of influence. of former presidents and stamp the hell put on 2024 regardless of whether he runs. The debate commission was a joint creation of senior RNC and Democratic National Committee officials. But that was in the 1980s. Today’s populist-leaning GOP is much more wary of traditional political institutions, including independent, nonpartisan organizations like the commission, which exists only to facilitate general election debates and does not receive any government or political party, political action committee or candidate funding.

For the average Republican voter, the response to this action will be some variation of, About time, said James Dickey, the former chairman of the Texas Republican Party.

From the media to universities to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said, we were seeing institution after institution proving that they could not be trusted. It was time for one of them to pay the fine.

In its plan to change party rules to bar future candidates from participating in commission-sponsored debates, the RNC is doing the job of an aggrieved former president who complained bitterly about the debate process in 2020, and who should now run again in 2024.

Yet it also reflects popular sentiment within the party. Republicans have long complained that the debates and their media moderators are biased against them, which Saul Anuzis, former Michigan Republican party chairman, called very serious frustration among Republicans in general, and many campaign candidates. , that we don’t necessarily get a fair deal.

Even though the RNC did this because it’s upset with how the commission has treated Trump, said Scott Reed, the Republican strategist who led Bob Doles’ presidential campaign in 1996, this issue has been brewing for years. cycles now.

The debate commission, he said, has outlived its usefulness.

Jeff Roe, a Republican strategist who led Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign in 2016, said the days of playing ball with insider media moguls are over.

Few Republicans expect the debates will not take place in some form in 2024. The commission could still appease the RNC. Or the debates could be organized through another organization or through negotiations between candidates directly as it worked before the creation of the commissions. As former Colorado Republican Party chairman and longtime party strategist Dick Wadhams said, I don’t think God sent tablets from heaven saying the debate commission is the final word.

On the other hand, he said, every time you implicate Trump in this stuff, it becomes overkill and it becomes irrelevant.

There’s no question in my mind that what Trump would basically want is cheerleading for him to be the moderator, Wadhams said. That’s not true either. I think there is a middle ground that needs to be found.

But with the commission still in charge of the debate process and with the threat of withdrawal from the RNC, there is no guarantee that a compromise will be reached or that the debates will continue in 2024. When it was created, the debate commission was designed expressly to institutionalize a process that had become mired in bargaining between campaigns. And Democrats are unlikely to let Republicans dictate 2024 terms, sparking one of the pre-campaign cross-party showdowns.

It’s part of the trumpified Republican parties’ war on institutions, said Pete Giangreco, a Democratic strategist who has worked on nine presidential campaigns. They don’t want every citizen to vote. They want their constituents to vote. They don’t want everyone’s vote counted. And now they don’t want honest debates.

He added: It totally matches everything they’re talking about now. They don’t want institutions. They want everything to be wild, Wild West.

Trump, if he does run, will likely benefit from increased flexibility to debate or not. His performance in his first debate against Biden in 2020 was widely considered a disaster, and he was seen by viewers as the loser of that debate and the second debate. More importantly, even if the commission-sponsored debates do eventually go ahead, the RNCs’ critique of the process telegraphs to the public that, if they go badly for the party’s nominee, the GOP will complain that they’ve been unfair. .

It’s a tactic straight out of Trump’s playbook, similar to how the then-president worked for months before the 2020 election to sow mistrust in the outcome by claiming without proof that he would be rigged.

Trump got his ass kicked in these debates, so they want to change the rules, said Stuart Stevens, who was chief strategist for Mitt Romneys in 2012 and worked against Trump’s re-election in 2020. It’s like a football team that can’t pass, so they want to make it illegal.

But that’s exactly where the Trump wing of the GOP sits today. Prior to Trump’s takeover of the party, presidential debates and general elections were generally seen as an opportunity to attract moderates and independents or other late voters who might still be persuaded late in a campaign.

But partly because of voting rules that were changed amid the Covid pandemic, the first debate in 2020 only took place when more than 1.2 million ballots had already been cast and million more Americans had already made up their minds on one of the RNC’s complaints that they were held sooner. And the modern GOP, which since the 1990s has won the popular vote only once, in George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign, no longer pursues moderate voters as it once did, displacing rather its imperative in national elections towards expanding its bedrock.

For a populist like Trump, railing against the debate commission and its media moderators may be more valuable than debating.

It kind of became like a litmus test, said Kirk Adams, a Republican former speaker of the Arizona state House, where Trump held his first rally of the year on Saturday. Where do you get your news from, and what organizations do you speak to and participate in, particularly in the far-right Trumpian wing?

The risk for Republicans, he said, is that narrow party messaging could fall flat in swing states where presidential elections are decided.

It’s unclear how much voters will miss out on if the traditional debates don’t move forward. They aren’t usually decisive in elections, and most viewers walked away from the first debate in 2020 simply feeling annoyed.

Still, elections are often won and lost by narrow margins, and Michael Brodkorb, former Minnesota Republican Vice Chairman, said the GOP was making a mistake by not seizing every conceivable opportunity to get its message across to the public. voters.

I think it’s foolish to even consider the possibility of Republican candidates not participating in presidential debates, he said. If you run for office and you don’t shake hands or kiss babies or go to debates, I have to tell you that I don’t think you’re going to do well.

