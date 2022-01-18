Imran Khan praises Putin for Prophet Muhammad’s remark. Some Pakistanis say it’s childish





New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally given the answer to the two most debated questions of the century. First: can insulting the Prophet Muhammad be part of artistic freedom? Two: is Russia a western country?

And his answers do not please everyone in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Khan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and appreciated his statement last month that insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace_be_upon_him) does not count as an expression of artistic freedom but as a violation of religious freedom.

We also discussed ways to advance trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. We invited each other to visit our countries.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2022

While some called the Pakistani prime ministers’ tweet childish, others questioned the need to publish such statements.

Do we need such a tweet? I don’t know who you’re trying to impress, but that was definitely a childish tweet.

— Aqib Bhatti (@aqibbhatti2412) January 17, 2022

One user said Prime Minister #imrankhanPTI made a phone call to thank #Putin for a statement he did not repeat or even recall, alluding to the apparent inconsistency of the Russian President’s statement.

Prime Minister #imrankhanPTI made a phone call to thank #Putin for a statement he did not repeat or even recall.

— Farjad (@farjad99) January 17, 2022

Another user thanked Imran Khan and said, Great, you kept the connection, and he deserved a thank you from the whole Muslim Umma for giving the utmost respect to our Prophet, God bless him.

Great, you kept the connection, and he deserved a thank you from the entire Muslim Umma for giving the utmost respect to our Prophet, God bless him,

— Ahmad Zahir Khan (@ziki36) January 17, 2022

But there were also those who took the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister about inflation and the employment situation in Pakistan.

Monsieur talked about inflation. No jobs, the inflation rate is high, what do we do?

— Ayan Asad (@ayanasad371) January 17, 2022

Taking a jibe at Khan, one user said Russia is not a western world.

Putin Russia utha kar west ly gaya aur app human abb bata rahay hain?

— Musab Bin Sattar (@Gooshu) January 17, 2022

Pakistani influencer Sameera Khan said Russia is not part of the West but has a big feeling.

Russia is not part of the West but a great feeling

— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) January 18, 2022

An account by the name of lly said: Almost no one among Russians thinks the country is Asian.

From a cultural point of view, Russia (especially its literature, music, painting, philosophy and architecture) is classified as part of the West. … Interestingly, hardly anyone among Russians thinks the country is Asian

— Ily (@ismai25) January 18, 2022

Some then reminded the Pakistani Prime Minister of the features of the state of Medina.

!

— () (@ApnaMohsin) January 17, 2022

What Putin said

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at his annual press conference, said: Insulting the Prophet is a “violation of religious freedom and violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam.”

In a statement, the PMO Pakistan said on Monday: The Prime Minister said he had consistently been brought to light on the appalling rise in Islamophobia and related hatred in his speeches to the United Nations General Assembly, stressing its serious ramifications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/imran-khan-praises-putin-over-prophet-mohammad-remark-some-pakistanis-call-it-childish/806328/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

