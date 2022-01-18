Republican Mull Trumps maintain their grip on their party





NEW ORLEANS

Former US President Donald Trump recently addressed 15,000 ardent supporters in Arizona, making his first major public appearance since the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol that sought to keep him in office despite his defeat. in the 2020 presidential election.

In 93 minutes of remarks on Saturday night, Trump repeated the false claim that the election was stolen from him and predicted a Republican presidential victory in 2024, hinting at what political watchers are already assuming: that he plans an attempt to return to the White House.

Trump is expected to hold more rallies in the months leading up to the midterm elections in November that will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Joe Bidens’ term. State after state, Trump aims to increase the fortunes of Republicans seeking office who are loyal to him and reiterate his demands.

A supporter dressed as Uncle Sam listens to speakers before an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona.

Voters realize this.

He’s going to remain a factor in American politics for future presidential terms, Robert Ellis, a New Orleans-based lawyer who voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, told VOA. And he should remain a factor. He got results while he was president, and the more we see of Bidens’ failures, the more we see that Donald Trump was right.

By contrast, many moderate Republicans and independent voters, who often play a pivotal role in close elections, are unsure whether former presidents are continuing in politics, which is good for the country or the Republican party.

Chelsea Jaramillo, an entrepreneur from Denver, is one such independent voter.

Honestly, I believe his presence hurts the Republican Party, she said. Even many Republicans seem tired of his bull—-all the hate and blame that benefits no one but him.

Trump supporters

In his remarks on Saturday, the former president lashed out at his Democratic successors who deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the US economy and international affairs. He also happily took aim at the handful of Republican lawmakers who voted with Democrats to impeach him after the Capitol riot and either announced they would not seek re-election or face a bumpy road. to stay in power.

They fall fast and furious. Those who voted for impeachment are getting rid of it quickly, Trump said.

Robert Collins, a professor of urban studies and public policy at Dillard University in New Orleans, said there wasn’t much in the speech that he found surprising.

It was kind of the same from him, he said. But where it got interesting to me was that you could hear the crowd getting riled up when they perceived Trump was talking about running for president again in 2024.

A recent Marquette Law School poll found that 60% of Republican voters think he should run for president again in 2024.

That’s more than enough voters to win the Republican nomination, Collins said, so it’s a real possibility if he decides to run.

Brandon Legnion, a New Orleans-based nurse, is open to the idea. His priorities, he said, include the issue of abortion and how America is handling the pandemic.

I don’t believe vaccines and masking are anti-freedom like many other conservatives seem to believe, he told VOA, but I think Republican voters are more likely to listen to Trump than Biden when it’s about uniting around the fight against COVID-19. I would probably vote for him if he ran in 2024.

Turn the page

While the vast majority of Republican voters say they would vote for Donald Trump if he wins the party’s presidential nomination, some say they hope a different candidate emerges to lead the party.

Trump’s independent, patriotic stance and his work on border control, jobs and our economy have all earned him a prominent voice in our party, said Republican voter Jerry Bell of Indiana, but I think there should be a new presidential torchbearer in 2024. New blood to repatriate our conservative vision of governance so that we can Make America Great!

A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll conducted Dec. 14-20 showed 71% of Republicans mistakenly believe Joe Bidens’ election was illegitimate, a claim Trump critics often call the big lie.

Trump addressed the label head-on in Arizona on Saturday, opening the rally by declaring, The Big Lie is a lot of bull—-, to wild applause from the raucous crowd.

Legnion considers the focus on the past to be counterproductive.

It’s time to move on, he said. Continuing to beat past elections to death is not at all unifying for America. Help or hurt?

Whether the former president and his obsession with the 2020 election helps the Republican Party midterm and in the upcoming presidential election is an ongoing debate among pundits, politicians and voters. .

The political party of sitting presidents almost always loses the House of Representatives in midterm elections during their first term, explained Robert Collins of Dillard University. So whatever Trump’s involvement is, you can pretty much bet it will happen this year.

The Senate is less secure, he said.

While every seat in the House is up for election every two years, only a third of the Senate is, Collins said. And of those, probably only five to eight of those seats will be competitive elections. Trump’s impact is more likely to be felt there.

The prevailing view among pundits such as Collins is that while Trump can generate enthusiasm and voter turnout for Republican candidates loyal to him, some of those candidates, including several he praised at the rally in Arizona , could struggle to win in swing states and districts with a more moderate electorate.

I’m not opposed to Donald Trump supporting midterm candidates, said Ronald Robichaux of Tampa, Florida, who said he voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, but I’m afraid the hell will raise voting irregularities that have so far not been substantiated and that it could turn some voters off. He can’t manage to bury the hatchet.

Collins suggested that less emphasis from Trump would help his political fortunes and that of Republicans more broadly.

People seem to forget that when Trump is involved, elections tend to be a vote up or down on Trump, he explained. If I was working on his campaign, I would spend time trying to rehabilitate his image and rule him. But based on Saturday’s speech, that doesn’t appear to be their strategy, he said.

Collins added, “So if you’re a midterm candidate, all that can be done now is decide if you want to keep your distance from Trump, or if you want to embrace him.”

