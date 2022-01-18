Joko Widodo Praises Indonesia’s Oldest Catholic University





President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to one of the oldest Catholic universities founded by European missionaries for its contribution to the progress of Indonesia. He was speaking on January 17 on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of Parahyangan Catholic University in Bandung, West Java, one of the oldest and most prestigious private universities run by the leadership of the Catholic Church. since its founding in 1955, a decade after Indonesia’s independence. The Indonesian President, who was present at the event along with Minister of Education Nadiem Anwar Makarim, said he was grateful for the role played by the university in the history of the nation in the form of thoughts, human resources and real works for the progress of Indonesia. . Widodo called on the university to continue to uphold the Pancasila, the five tenets of Indonesia’s national ideology based on secularism, which he said is the strength of the Muslim-majority country. I hope this university will contribute to the transformation of Indonesia, contributing through superior human resources, through innovation in science and technology,” he said. Widodo also inaugurated the new Arntz-Geise building on campus to commemorate the names of two pioneering European missionaries, Bishop Pierre Marin ArntzOSC of Bandung and Bishop Paternus Nicholas Joannes Cornelius Geise OFM of Bogor. In the history of this country, this university can be proud because it inherited the noble values ​​of Pancasila from the two founding fathers Mangadar Situmorang, the rector of the university, thanked Widodo for his visit while assuring the president that they were committed to the development of Indonesia and honoring Pancasila. He said that historically this was based on the universities’ proximity to Indonesia’s founding fathers, both first president Sukarno and first vice president Muhammad Hatta, who visited the campus in its early years. In the history of this country, this university can be proud because it inherited the noble values ​​of Pancasila from the two founding fathers. This sense of pride and gratitude is also a responsibility to animate Pancasila in academic studies and the practice of living with people, he said. The university has seven faculties, including the Faculty of Philosophy, a place of study for seminarians from the dioceses of Bogor and Bandung as well as several congregations such as the Order of the Holy Cross. Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter The campus foundation board is chaired by Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunyamin of Bandung, with members including Bishop Paskalis Bruno Syukur of Bogor.

Support UCA News As we enter the first months of 2022, we ask readers like you to help us keep UCA News free. For 40 years, UCA News has remained Asia’s most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service. Every week we publish nearly 100 news items exclusive, in-depth reports, reports, commentary, podcasts and video shows, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through discerning Catholic eyes. Our journalistic standards are as high as those of the quality press; we are particularly focused on a rapidly growing part of the world – Asia – where in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can meet South Korea, Vietnam and India for to name only three. And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters covering 23 countries in South, Southeast and East Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in ways that Western media simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the budding life of new Churches in ancient lands where being Catholic can sometimes be very dangerous. With diminishing support from funding partners in Europe and the United States, we need to enlist the support of those who benefit from our work. Click here to find out how you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ucanews.com/news/joko-widodo-lauds-indonesias-oldest-catholic-university/95761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos