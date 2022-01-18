Rahul Gandhi mocks ‘teleprompter problem’ during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s WEF summit speech; BJP strikes back





PM Modi’s speech for the WEF summit | Photo credit: Times Now New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter’s teleprompter allegedly malfunctioned during his speech at the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the WEF and said, “Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies.” However, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders countered Gandhi’s claims and said the technical problem was on the part of the WEF. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum agenda summit in Davos via video conference. At some point during the address, PM Modi stopped speaking, apparently due to the teleprompter malfunctioning. Moments later, the Prime Minister resumed the speech once the issue was resolved. Glitch at the end of the WEF: BJP leaders The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to criticize the Congress party for Gandhi’s remarks and many ruling party leaders pointed out that the technology problem was at the end of the WEF. “Those who are excited about the technical problem don’t they realize that the problem was at the end of the WEF? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in the way Klaus Schwab said he would give a short introduction again and then open the session,” BJP (Youth) National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said. Others shared a video from the summit and said that Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the WEF started without an English translator, following which the Prime Minister was interrupted by the coordinator. He took over the speech after Klaus Schwab said summit attendees were able to hear Prime Minister Modi’s Davos speech. In his address to the WEF summit, the Prime Minister told world leaders that now was the best time to invest in India. “India offers a ‘bouquet of hope’ to the world. This includes our faith in democracy, this includes our technology, our temperament and our talent,” the prime minister said in his speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/rahul-gandhi-mocks-teleprompter-glitch-during-pm-narendra-modis-wef-summit-address-bjp-hits-back/850618 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos