Pakistan’s national security policy prioritizes economic security – The Diplomat

Pakistan’s National Security Policy, 2022-2026, which Prime Minister Imran Khan released last Friday, puts economic security at the forefront of his national security vision. Launching the document, Khan said a country without a stable economy cannot be considered safe.

Although a shorter version of almost 50 pages has been published, the full 110-page document will remain classified.

A distinctive feature of the NSP is that it distinguishes traditional security – primarily defined in terms of defence, sovereignty and diplomacy – from non-traditional security, which takes a holistic approach and includes human security and the well-being of citizens. .

Appreciating this symbiotic relationship between economic, traditional and human security helps articulate holistic policy actions that will prepare Pakistan to optimize national security outcomes in the decades to come, the executive summary reads.

National cohesion

The document begins by emphasizing unity in diversity of religion, ethnicity and socio-economics, then quickly moves to highlight the discourse of division amplified by outside forces without specifying who they are.

In the past, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has criticized Indian and Afghan spy agencies for stirring up trouble in Pakistan, while National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf has frequently shed light on a 15-year disinformation campaign targeting the European Union and the United Nations to serve Indian interests and spread fake news regarding Pakistan.

It is likely that the external forces mentioned in the document are neighbors of Pakistan.

The NSP calls for fostering patriotism and social cohesion through national values ​​and ethnic, religious, cultural and linguistic diversity. Although the document does not explicitly detail the strategies, these are loaded terms, especially when rights groups such as the Pashtun Tahaffuz movement and nationalist political parties are often portrayed as outside forces aimed at disrupting Pakistan.

The NSP aims to promote national cohesion through education, cultural institutions and an inclusive national discourse. Curiously, perhaps the biggest challenge in achieving this is the government’s unique national curriculum, which prioritizes religious content over modern learning.

economic stability

Emphasizing that the paradigm shift hinges on economic security through regional connectivity and shared prosperity, the policy aims to address the longstanding increase in currency outflows relative to inflows by emphasizing export-oriented foreign investment and remittances.

The same section prioritizes equitable economic development to overcome socio-economic inequalities through existing programs for the poor such as Ehsaas, a cash flow facility, and Panah Gah, which provides them with shelter.

Finally, it aims to eliminate disparities in economic development between the different regions of the country.

The NSP observes that current jobs could become obsolete in the next three decades and stresses the need to create high-tech jobs and invest in start-ups and public-private partnerships.

Under its latest economic policies, however, laptop prices have ballooned, putting a strain on the startup sector. The government has also banned cryptocurrencies.

Blaming the energy crisis for the low generation, the policy proposes to increase the renewable energy pool by 30% in 2030, four years after the policy ends. Ironically, the government imposed additional duties and taxes on solar panels last week under an IMF condition.

Realign foreign policy

Economic interests once again take center stage while reintroducing regional connectivity to realign the country’s foreign policy. Prosperity is tied to exploring markets in Eurasia and the African continent with the aim of changing Pakistan’s international image from a security-centric state to an economic leader.

The document recognizes Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan as a potential gateway for economic connectivity with Central Asian states.

Together with China, Pakistan hopes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will boost its economy to revive domestic growth and reduce poverty. With the United States, interestingly, he insists that Islamabad will not subscribe to the politics of camps, but seeks convergence in cooperation on trade, investment, energy, security and information.

The policy is pushing for better ties with India while blaming Narendra Modis for a divisive policy. Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, he insists on remaining firm in his moral, diplomatic, political and legal support for the Kashmiris until they obtain the right to self-determination. He says resolving the Kashmir dispute is a vital national security interest.

Nothing in this section is a revelation.

Security integration

The policy prioritizes the fence along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and a hardened defense at the Line of Control (LoC) with India.

It emphasizes Pakistan’s development of its naval capabilities. It expands the tangible realms of national security to include cyber realms by emphasizing the need for counter-propaganda against the country in the digital world.

Terrorism tops the list of homeland security concerns. While acknowledging that economic disparity is an important reason for militancy in conflict zones, he sees subnational groups as being aided by foreign intelligence agencies.

The rise of violent religious extremism certainly poses a great risk to the security of the country, hence the policy promising action against those who produce and disseminate hate speech and material will be swift and uncompromising comes in good faith.

Covering the period 2022-2026, the policy gives the government four years to deliver but having introduced it two years before the general election, the Khans government has little time to implement it. The citizen-centred policy has not yet been presented to Parliament.

The content of the NSPs looks impressive. However, it does not spell out practical implementation steps and is vague in explaining crucial security aspects. One can only hope that the full version of the policy, which the Khan government has kept confidential, will outline concrete steps to achieve the goals it has set itself.

