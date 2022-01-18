Live: Boris Johnson breaks cover to hit back after Dominic Cummings says he lied to Parliament

Boris Johnson has hit back after his former senior adviser claimed he lied to Parliament about the May 20 ‘party’ in Downing Street, fearing he would end his term as prime minister.

The Prime Minister has insisted he believes a rally in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown will be a work event after he was accused of lying to Parliament by Dominic Cummings.

The Prime Minister was questioned during a visit to a north London hospital, his first public appearance since last week.

When I went out to this garden, I thought I was attending a business event, he told broadcasters.

Boris Johnson has denied lying to Parliament over allegations of parties breaking the rules in Downing Street.

When asked if he did, he told broadcasters: No. I want to start by repeating my apologies to everyone for the errors of judgment that I have made, that we may have made at No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.

No one told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was not a business event and, as I said in the House of Commons when I went to this garden, I thought I was attending a work event.

Johnson insisted he was not given advance notice that a night out drinking in Downing Street in May 2020 was against Covid rules.

I am deeply sorry for the errors in judgment that were made. I bear full responsibility for what happened, he told broadcasters during a visit to a north London hospital.

No one told me that this was an event against the rules, that is, in violation of what everyone was asking to do, it should not take place.

What I remember is going out to this garden for a short time and for 25 minutes to thank the staff who had worked on Covid, who continued to work on Covid, and then returned to the office

If I had had my time again, I wouldn’t have let things go this way.

Mr Johnson reduced his public contacts after Downing Street said a family member had tested positive for coronavirus.

Although official guidelines no longer require vaccinated contacts of coronavirus cases to self-isolate, Mr Johnson pulled out of a visit last Thursday and has not been seen in public since.

Johnson’s problems deepened today after his deputy gave error-prone interviews as he tried to defend him on air.

Dominic Raab accidentally admitted there was a party on May 20 last year – an event his boss still insists was a work event.

He then said that claims that the rally was held in his honor were nonsense because I was not invited.

Put on the spot in other interviews today, he suggested the Prime Minister should resign if he deliberately misled Parliament over the alleged party.

He made mistakes in his Sky News interview that have since made headlines as the Government’s attempts to ‘move on’ from the party scandal hit the pads.

Asked if the Prime Minister should resign if he lied to Parliament, Mr Raab told Sky News Kay Burley: I’m not going to speculate on hypothetical situations.

He was then asked if he was aware of a drinking culture and he replied: No.

Yet he added: People were working very long hours, so it doesn’t surprise me if people, as you see in other walks of life, were having a glass of wine or beer at the end of a very long week.

Mr. Raab did not stop there.

He then said: There was speculation that the party on May 20 was thrown in my honor to thank me – this is just ridiculous.

When Kay Burley said it, it was party time! he replied: No, exactly, uh, no, uh, the, no no no no.

This is the claim that was made, it was nonsense, I was not invited and did not attend.

He also opted to answer questions on the BBC about whether the prime minister might have to resign if it turns out he misled parliament.

Many ministers would have simply brushed it off – but not Raab.

He said deliberately lying to Parliament would normally be a matter of resignation.

He told BBC Radio 4s Today: If it is a lie, deliberate in the way you describe, if not corrected immediately, that would normally be, under the Ministerial Code and governance around Parliament, a matter of resignation.

Asked about the ministerial code stating that those who knowingly mislead Parliament will have to tender their resignation to the Prime Minister, Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: I believe the ministerial code must be followed at all times.

Pressed to ask a minister to resign if he lies to Parliament and does not correct himself, Mr Raab replied: Yes.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s security as leader, Mr Raab said: I am confident he will continue for many years to come and until the next election.

It comes as the Prime Minister is at war with Dominic Cummings today after his former chief adviser said he lied to Parliament last week.

Cummings said he was prepared to swear under oath that the Prime Minister lied to MPs last week – and said many other eyewitnesses would do the same.

He said he warned the Prime Minister in advance that the May 20 event in Downing Street for which Johnson apologized last week was a night out for drinks – not a work event , as the Prime Minister said in Parliament.

Cummings – who left Downing Street last year and has since become a bitter opponent of the Prime Minister – said he had tried to raise his concerns about the party directly with the Prime Minister, but said his objections had been ruled out.

I said to the PM something like: Martins invited the building over for a drink, that’s what I’m talking about, you gotta grab that madhouse. The Prime Minister dismissed it, Mr Cummings wrote on his blog.

He added: The events of May 20 alone, let alone the series of other events, mean that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about parties.

Not only me, but other eyewitnesses who spoke about it at the time would have sworn under oath that this is what happened.

Downing Street, which denies the allegation, also faces a new headache this morning after two ministers slammed Downing Street party news.

Both George Freeman and Maria Caulfield have spoken out after a series of revelations about the party.

This is a live blog. Follow him for updates throughout the day.