Trump-DeSantis tensions rise | The hill





Long-simmering tensions between former President TrumpDonald TrumpSanders challenge Manchin and Sinema ahead of filibuster ordeal Laura Ingraham ‘won’t say’ if she’d back Trump in 2024 MORE and Florida Governor Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisThe Hill’s 12: 30 Report: Djokovic may not compete at French Open over vaccine requirement ‘Morning Joe’ hosts mock Trump Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump ‘done’ MORE (R) reach point of boiling before a possible primary clash in 2024.

Trump has pondered behind the scenes for months DeSantis’ rapid political rise, including chatter about a future White House bid. But the former president’s complaints have only escalated, raising concerns among some Republicans about an impending fight between two GOP heavyweights.

President Trump is clearly the one picking a fight here, and it’s a fight too soon and unnecessary, said Sam Nunberg, a former Trump adviser who has stressed he was neutral in a fight between Trump and DeSantis. Were not in Republican primary season. This is a fight for mid-2023. This is not a fight to start having in 2022.

Yet, Nunberg added, if Donald Trump believes he is hitting when he attacks Ron DeSantis, then why?

Tensions have increased in recent days. An article published by The New York Times on Sunday offered a detailed account of an increasingly contentious relationship between Trump and DeSantis.

Similarly, a story published by Axioson on Monday reporting that Trump privately disparaged DeSantis as dull and lacking in personal charisma landed front and center on the conservative Drudge Report website.

And just last week, Trump appeared to take a thinly veiled swipe at DeSantis for refusing to publicly say whether he had received his COVID-19 reminder. In an interview with the conservative One America News Network, the former president slammed heartless politicians who won’t reveal their recall status, a comment that was widely seen as aimed at the governor of Florida.

The answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it because they are gutless, Trump said. You have to say it. Whether you got it or not, say so.

Trump’s frustration with DeSantis stems in part from governors’ refusal to publicly say he won’t challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican nod if the former president decides to run for the White House again. Several other potential candidates have already done so, while DeSantis has largely sidestepped the issue in public.

Trump is also said to be angered by what he sees as DeSantis’ lack of deference. A former congressman, DeSantis won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018 after Trump endorsed him over a better-known opponent, former Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam.

While DeSantis’ political brand in many ways mirrors Trump’s combative style, he has also begun to build his own reputation, including as a staunch opponent of COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

In a recent interview on the conservative Ruthless podcast, DeSantis said he regretted not pushing back more aggressively when Trump advised Americans to stay home at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

I was probably the first Governor in January 2020 to request travel restrictions from China. I supported President Trump when he did that, DeSantis said. But we have to take a step back and recognize that these travel restrictions just didn’t work.

But DeSantis has also been careful to avoid a direct confrontation with Trump, especially as he faces re-election this year and must maintain the support of the former president’s loyal voter base. In the interview with Ruthless, DeSantis dismissed the idea that his relationship with Trump had soured, blaming the media for fueling such rumors.

You can’t fall for the bait, he says. You know what they’re trying to do, so don’t take it. Just keep on going. We need everyone united for a great red wave in 2022. We need to fight the left, and not just fight, but beat the left. And that’s what we do in Florida.

And even saying he wished he had spoken out more aggressively against Trump’s early calls for coronavirus restrictions, DeSantis blamed the likes of Anthony FauciAnthony FauciFauci: Too soon to tell if omicron is the latest pandemic wave The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Djokovic Can’t Make Roland-Garros Over Vaccine Requirement Public Health Expert: Biden Administration Must Have Agencies On ‘Same Page’ About COVID MORE, Director of Vaccine National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for advising Trump on his rapid response to the pandemic.

Still, DeSantiss’ appeal among Republicans, including Trump’s base, is clear. Ford OConnell, a Florida-based GOP strategist and former congressional candidate, said the governor was able to take aspects of Trump’s political brand and make them his own, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. .

What he did was he took the Donald Trumps America First playbook and designed it as a Florida First playbook, OConnell said.

If you told me Ron DeSantis would show more political courage than Greg AbbottGreg AbbottAll hostages free and safe after hours-long standoff at Texas synagogue: Governor Florida Democrats call on DeSantis to accepting federal aid to expand COVID-19 testing Overnight Defense & National Security US and Russia met MORE, I wouldn’t have believed it, he added, referring to the Republican governor of the Texas. The idea that DeSantis gave all other Republicans a backbone and cover to do what’s best for their states is why conservatives are rewarding him now.

A Republican consultant with ties to Florida said part of the interest in DeSantis as a future presidential candidate stems from the perception among many party members that Florida’s governor is effectively Trump without the baggage. .

Hes a bit more polite, I think. He’s got Harvard credentials, he’s served in the military, he’s the governor of the third-largest state, but he can still speak the language of the MAGA mob, the consultant said. With Trump, there’s still a lot of drama, so I think it probably worries him that there’s this other guy getting a lot of attention.

Admittedly, DeSantis has tried to calm speculation about his 2024 ambitions. He officially launched his 2022 re-election bid in November and said his focus was on the Governors mansion.

Some Republicans have also sought to sideline talk of a budding feud between Trump and DeSantis. Giancarlo Sopo, a Republican media strategist who worked on the Trump campaign’s Hispanic national ad in 2020, said recent reporting on tensions was part of an effort to distract President BidenJoe Biden’s macro grid will keep the lights on Pelosi suggests filibuster supporters ‘dishonor’ MLK legacy on suffrage, Sanders calls out Manchin, Sinema ahead of MOREs political filibuster showdown.

The Trump vs. DeSantis stories are no coincidence. They’re a Beltway concoction meant to distract from Bidens’ disastrous presidency, Sopo tweeted. Don’t take the bait.

Either way, DeSantis in many ways looks more like a budding candidate for national office than someone content to stay in the governors mansion. His political committee raised nearly $70 million.

And in his annual State of the State address last week, DeSantis repeatedly criticized the feds over coronavirus restrictions and mandates while proclaiming that his administration was right and the feds had wrong in its approach to the pandemic.

DeSantiss’s popularity among Republicans is also reflected in the polls. While surveys of the potential 2024 GOP primary field show him far behind Trump, he has consistently garnered double-digit support and gains ground when Trump is dropped from the race.

There’s also plenty of time between now and the start of the 2024 primaries for DeSantis to close the gap. Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said that while Trump remains the frontrunner for now, that might not necessarily be the case two years from now.

Right now things look pretty good for DeSantis politically, but I still think there’s a ranking and his Trump first and then currently, starting today, DeSantis, Jewett said. But we don’t know if that will be the case for long. Historically, early favorites fade.

Brett Samuels contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/590071-trump-desantis-tensions-ratchet-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos