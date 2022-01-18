Xi Jinping and Pandora’s Box of Online Tutors | education

One day in March 2021, three major Chinese tutoring companies in line New Oriental Education, TAL Educativo Group and GSX Techedu have lost between 13% and 15% of their value on the New York Stock Exchange, where in the year since the pandemic began, they had no only started trading, but also increased in value to make its largest shareholders billionaires. The news of its fall was surprising, but not as surprising as its previous rise, given that many investors viewed Chinese tutoring firms with a mixture of suspicion and skepticism. in line will be listed on Wall Street.

The immediate reason behind the stock market sanction was the Chinese government’s decision to regulate the activities of these educational companies. in line forcing them, to begin with, to register as not-for-profit corporations. In addition, heavy fines have been imposed on some of them for alleged financial irregularities and false advertising. By the end of July, the market value of these Chinese companies had fallen by three-quarters (from $100 billion to $24 billion, according to The New York Times), which in turn caused widespread declines in the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets. Soon after, China banned private lessons. in line, which have been described as a nationwide problem as well as significant restrictions on video games. But video games are one thing and quite another math, science, and language lessons for strengthening and enriching student performance. How did President Xi conclude that the meteoric growth of these companies was a national problem? What’s behind a story that almost sounds like educational science fiction?

The story begins with the great popularity in China of apps education since before the pandemic. The official Chinese policy at the time was that homework could only be given to students from the third grade. But the climate of competitiveness of the Chinese education system is such that the teachers themselves advise parents on the options in line so that the little ones also do their homework regularly. What could already be considered an extreme situation before the pandemic exploded with this one: the realization that school closures meant a loss of learning and therefore of opportunities made the demand for private lessons in line Will trigger; and all this in accordance with the official policy of digitization of the education system, that is, schools and teachers actively demand the creation of new applications in line and its increasing use in schools when returning to class after confinement. Pandora’s box had been opened wide.

The change of course decided by Xi could be explained by three reasons: first, the acceleration of digitalization has led to a disorderly growth of large private tutoring companies in line, that the government understood that it was parasitizing the public education system to the point of virtually kidnapping it, while widening educational inequalities. Second, Chinese companies had become multinationals, increasingly involving US and foreign investment funds. For Xi, this implied a risk that his geopolitical rivals would end up influencing and even controlling the education of Chinese primary and secondary school students. At a time when China is moving towards more recentralisation and more control in the hands of the Communist Party and its leader, the evolution of these companies in the market was unacceptable.

But the third explanation is perhaps the most profound: demographic projections predict a decline in the Chinese population to 720 million in 2100. Hence the aggressive birth policy focused today on the third child. Some estimates speak of Chinese families having doubled their investment in their children’s education as a result of the pandemic. The drift created by the demand for private guardians is at the origin of this increase and the Government understands that it discourages families from having more children. In a society accustomed to putting all the effort of investing the family in a single child, the success of the new birth policy therefore depends on the elimination of this great obstacle. The strength of the measures taken testifies to this.

The first information (of South China Morning Post, for example) that come after Xi’s crackdown suggest that families are turning to a nascent black market for tutoring, as well as the wealthy having Taiwanese and Singaporean, as well as Western businesses at their disposal to learn the English and in English. Can Xi close Pandora’s box? Bets are allowed.

John Manuel Moreno He is a full professor of didactics and school organization at the UNED.

