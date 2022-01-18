A year later, where 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump stand politically





In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, 10 House Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Nearly a year after Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, these GOP lawmakers face a series of policy issues. Each has been increasingly ostracized within their own party, and at least three have declined re-election offers, while others face primary challengers.

Trump welcomed the post-2022 retirements of all three and supported key opponents of several of the others. But for those seeking re-election, their success or failure in the primaries will be seen as an indication of Trump’s influence in his party.

GOP REP. JOHN KATKO, WHO VOTED FOR IMPEACH TRUMP, WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION

Rep. Liz Cheney

Wyoming’s sole representative voted with Trump’s position about 93% of the time while he was in office, but became a vocal critic of his actions before and during the Jan. 6 riot and his efforts to quash the results of the 2020 presidential. election. Cheney in May was kicked out of her role as Republican Conference Chair, the party’s No. 3 leadership job because of her criticism of the former president.

Cheney was named to the select committee investigating the riot by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew his own nominees. The panels’ chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, named Cheney vice-chair.

Cheney faces a Trump-backed primary challenger, Harriet Hageman.

Representative Adam Kinzinger

Like Cheney, Kinzinger became a vocal critic of Trump and became the only other Republican named to the Jan. 6 panel by Pelosi.

Kinzinger announced in October that he would not seek re-election to Congress. Illinois’ redistricting process, controlled by Democrats in the state legislature, has made the Kinzingers district much more Democrat-friendly, hurting his re-election prospects.

representing Jean Katko

Katko, of central New York, announced this month that he would not run again. His impeachment vote wasn’t the only aspect of his record that made him a target of the former president: Katko voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill pushed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats, and he negotiated the formation of an independent commission on January 6 before the plan was then doped by McCarthy. Katko was also among 11 House Republicans in February 2021 to vote to remove GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from her committee assignments. The vote stemmed from past inflammatory and violent statements by the first-term lawmaker.

Katkos’ 24th congressional district in the Syracuse area will likely undergo changes in the state redistricting process, leaving the seat likely to be won by a Democrat.

Representative Anthony Gonzalez

Gonzalez announced in September that he would not seek re-election to the House, citing threats his family had faced since his impeachment vote as a factor in his decision in addition to his disillusionment with the Republican Party in the following Trump’s actions.

In making his announcement, the Ohio lawmaker admitted to the New York Times that he should have faced a brutal primary from a Trump-backed challenger, but said he thought he would have made it through. he had chosen to introduce himself.

I don’t believe he can be president again, Gonzalez said in the New York Times interview about Trump. Most of my political energy will be devoted to working on this specific objective.

Representative Fred Upton

Upton, a longtime Michigan lawmaker, has yet to announce his re-election plans. The state redistricting process left him in the same district as Rep. Bill Huizenga, setting the stage for a member-vs-member primary. In a December tweet, Upton wrote that seeking a bipartisan consensus that puts politics above politics would help him win re-election if he decides to run.

He is leaning towards a re-election bid, according to the Detroit News.

representing Pierre Meijer

Meijer, a colleague from Uptons Michigan, voted to be impeached just days after being sworn in for his first term in Congress. The freshman lawmaker faces primary challengers in his re-election bid in the 3rd District, which has become more Democrat-friendly in the state redistricting process.

Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler

The six-term Washington state lawmaker faces several primary opponents, including Trump-backed Joe Kent. In the days following the riot, Herrera Beutler also confirmed details of a phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump on the day of the attack, in which she said the President had chided McCarthy for not being as upset with the election results as the rioters.

representative Dan Newhouse

Newhouse, also from Washington state, has several primary opponents, although Trump has yet to endorse that race.

Rep. David Valadao

The California Republican will seek re-election in the newly drawn 22nd District, which leans Democrats, but Valadao has a record for higher partisan margins. But the challenge of winning the district will likely become more difficult if it loses Republican support in the vote and must first win a primary with multiple challengers.

Representative Tom Rice

Rice’s impeachment vote was considered the biggest surprise of the 10, and CNN reported that some of her colleagues believe her vote was an accident.

Rice later told Politico he regretted voting against Biden’s victory, becoming the first Republican to publicly express such regret.

Rice is up for re-election and he has at least 10 main challengers: Three others have run but appear to have ended their candidacies.

