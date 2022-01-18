Indonesia will move its capital from Jakarta to the jungle which will be called Nusantara





Jakarta, the current capital of Indonesia, suffers from several problems, including overcrowding and the city is sinking due to over-extraction of groundwater. File photo by Adi Weda/EPA-EFE Jan. 18 (UPI) – Indonesian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill to officially move the country’s capital from Jakarta to a location in Kalimantan state – and name the new government center Nusantara. the move on tuesday follows a promise by President Joko Widodo three years ago to move the capital due to a number of factors in Jakarta including a crowded population and declining elevation. The relocation of capital is intended to relieve focuses on Jakarta, a city of 10 million people, and the island of Java. The new capital is located in a jungle part in the east of the island of Borneo. Nusantara is an Indonesian word meaning “archipelago”. “The relocation of the capital to Kalimantan is based on several considerations, regional benefits and welfare,” said Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Development, according to CNN. “With the vision of the birth of a new center of economic gravity in the middle of the archipelago.” A new legal framework passed by lawmakers backs Widodo’s ambitious $32 billion mega-project and stipulates how the capital’s development will be funded and governed. The project envisions a low-carbon “super hub” that will support sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and technology sectors. Although construction will begin this year, it will likely take decades to build and expand beyond Widodo’s last five-year term. Some critics say the law was passed without enough consultation or environmental consideration. The process of relocating the capital from Jakarta has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

