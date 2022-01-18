Imran and Putin agree to consult on the Afghan crisis





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss a range of issues, including Afghanistan, ahead of their likely face-to-face meeting in Beijing next month.

It was the second telephone conversation between the two leaders in four months. In September last year, the two leaders exchanged views over the phone after the Afghan Taliban took control of Kabul in August following the chaotic exit of US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan. Moscow and Islamabad share a common vision for Afghanistan as they have long buried Cold War rivalry and are now striving to deepen their cooperation. Both countries support continued engagement with the interim Taliban government while calling on the United States to lift economic sanctions against the war-torn country.

I just spoke to President Putin primarily to express my appreciation for his categorical statement that freedom of speech cannot be a pretext to abuse our prophet PBUH. He is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2022

During their last telephone conversation, Prime Minister Imran and President Putin discussed Afghanistan. An official document released by the Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Imran stressed that a “peaceful and stable Afghanistan” was essential for regional stability. remains of vital importance,” the prime minister told the Russian president.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of freeing up Afghanistan’s financial assets to meet the basic needs of the Afghan people. The two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, intensify high-level exchanges and keep in close contact on issues related to Afghanistan. The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Russia were on an upward trajectory, with increased emphasis on trade and economic ties and energy cooperation. He reiterated his government’s determination to quickly realize the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline project.

Prime Minister Imran also appreciated President Putin’s statement that insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace_be_upon_him) did not count as an expression of artistic freedom but as a “violation of religious freedom”. “The Prime Minister said he has consistently highlighted the appalling rise in Islamophobia and related hatred in his speeches to the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting its serious ramifications,” according to the official document.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to President Putin’s visit to Pakistan as well as his own visit to Russia at an appropriate time. In a separate statement issued by the Kremlin, Moscow said the discussion focused on the development of Russian-Pakistani relations in different areas, including trade, economy, energy and the humanitarian sphere, as well as the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection.

We also discussed ways to advance trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. We invited each other to visit our countries.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2022

He noted that Prime Minister Imran underlined the broad support in the Muslim world – Pakistani society in particular – for the statements of the Russian President made during his annual press conference held on December 23, 2021, on the inadmissibility of any action. , under the pretext of freedom of expression, undermining the dignity of any religious, ethnic or social group. “In this context, Vladimir Putin mentioned that historically the Russian Federation has been a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state, where peoples practicing different religions, including Islam, traditionally coexist and interact,” according to the Presidential Executive Office of Russia. .

The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics to be hosted by China in the first week of February. Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Prime Minister Imran and Russian President Putin to the opening ceremony in Beijing. The United States and other Western countries refused to send official delegations to the opening ceremony to protest China’s alleged human rights abuses.

This will make the presence of Russian and Pakistani leaders at the opening ceremony more meaningful. The Foreign Ministry here has already confirmed that the Prime Minister will attend the ceremony in Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2339094/imran-putin-agree-to-liaise-on-afghan-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos