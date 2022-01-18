Politics
The big fish caught in Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption net
A state-run television series documenting high-level officials caught up in President Xi Jinping’s purge of the Communist Party’s upper echelons has captivated millions in China and renewed attention to widespread abuses of power.
The former head of Interpol, a former spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of “trading power for sex” are just some of the executives to suffer dramatic falls from grace.
Seemingly a crackdown on corruption, critics say the high-profile campaign has also served to weed out those who voice criticism of the all-powerful leader.
Here are some of the political heavyweights caught in Xi’s anti-corruption net.
Vice Minister Sun Lijun
Former Deputy Public Security Minister Sun Lijun oversaw security in Hong Kong during months of unrest in 2019.
He was fired and expelled from the Communist Party for allegedly taking bribes, manipulating the stock market, illegally possessing firearms and paying for sex, and charged this month.
This week’s TV show featured a “confession” from Sun in which he admitted to receiving a series of bribes worth $14 million, hidden in boxes of what appeared to be sea food.
Executed banker Lai Xiaomin
Former chairman of Huarong – one of China’s largest state-controlled asset management firms – Lai Xiaomin was executed in January 2021 for receiving “extremely large” bribes.
A Tianjin city court ruled that the former Communist Party member used his position to obtain $260 million in bribes. She also found him guilty of embezzlement and bigamy, less than a month before his execution.
Bo Xilai, High Thief
The son of a high-ranking revolutionary general and a top political thief tipped for China’s future leadership, Bo Xilai was sentenced to life in prison for corruption in 2013, amid a murder scandal involving his wife and the death of a British businessman.
The charismatic Bo, 72, revealed deep divisions within the party before Xi took power in 2012.
He was party chief of the southwest metropolis of Chongqing when the murder allegations against his wife Gu Kailai came to light.
Bo was removed from office and found guilty of bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power, and his wife was sentenced to death for murder, which was later commuted to life imprisonment.
Security Chief Zhou Yongkang
Former spy chief Zhou Yongkang was found guilty of a series of corruption charges – including bribery, abuse of power and leaking state secrets – and jailed for life in 2015.
Until his disgrace, 79-year-old Zhou – who started out as an oilfield technician – was one of China’s nine most senior politicians.
Former Chinese cop Fu Zhenghua – who allegedly led the investigation into Zhou’s bribery – was later implicated in the bribery campaign and was investigated for bribery.
Meng Hongwei, head of Interpol
Meng Hongwei, then head of Interpol, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for corruption in January 2020, in a case that rocked the international police organization.
He disappeared during a 2018 visit to China from France, where he was based as the body’s first Chinese president, and later pleaded guilty to accepting $2.1million in bribes. -wine.
During his tenure as deputy head of China’s public security bureau, the agency arrested and interrogated a number of prominent Chinese dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who later died of cancer while in police custody.
The official Xinhua news agency said in December that authorities were preparing a corruption case against Meng’s wife, Grace Meng.
“Big Cannon” Ren Zhiqiang
Real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced to 18 years in 2020 for bribery and embezzlement, after writing an essay that blasted Xi’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The son of a former trade minister, Ren was known for his outspokenness, earning him the nickname “Big Cannon”. In his essay criticizing Xi, he called the president a “clown”.
Xinjiang leader Nur Bekri
One of China’s top Uyghur officials and the former leader of the troubled northwest region of Xinjiang, Nur Bekri was jailed for life in 2019.
He pleaded guilty to accepting 79 million yuan ($11.6 million) in bribes over two decades and “exchanging power for sex”, according to a Chinese court.
Bekri’s tenure in Xinjiang has been marred by violence, including bloody anti-China riots in 2009 that left nearly 200 people dead.
