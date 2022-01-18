Boris Johnson would quit if he knowingly misled Parliament, says No 10

A Downming Street spokesman today said Boris Johnson would quit if he misled Parliament over parties being held in and around No 10 throughout the lockdown, his official spokesman said today.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he abides by the Ministerial Code, which stipulates that ministers who knowingly deceive Parliament will have to tender their resignation.

But the spokesman also denied that Mr Johnson had ever lied to Parliament.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has refused to give his unequivocal backing to Boris Johnson as the threat to the Prime Minister’s leadership grows over the party’s allegations.







The potential successor to the Tory leadership abruptly ended an interview on Tuesday when pressed if he was giving his full support to the prime minister.

Instead, he said he believed Mr Johnson was telling the truth and backed his plea for patience during a Whitehall inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

So far, six Tory MPs have publicly called on Mr Johnson to go amid widespread public anger over allegations of parties breaking the lockdown at No 10.

And top Tory Jeremy Hunt said in an interview that his ambition to lead the party has not completely disappeared.

The matter deepened when former No 10 chief adviser Dominic Cummings claimed Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament about parties.

Downing Street denies this, but appeared to agree he would have to resign if he knowingly misled the House of Commons.

In his first interview since Mr Johnson apologized to MPs over the scandal, the Chancellor said he accepted his explanation that he had not been given advance notice of a No 10 party during the lockdown in May 2020.

Yes of course. The Prime Minister outlined his understanding of this issue last week in Parliament. I refer you to his words, he told broadcasters.

Sue Gray is investigating this matter and I fully support the Prime Minister’s pleas for patience while this is completed.

When asked if the Prime Minister should resign if he had lied to Parliament, Mr Sunak replied: I am not going to speculate, the ministerial code is clear on these matters.

Pressed on whether Mr Johnson had his unequivocal support, Mr Sunak quickly cut off the interview, walking away with a microphone still attached.

The Chancellors’ hours of silence after the Prime Ministers’ apologies in the House of Commons last Wednesday at the May 20, 2020 Bring Your Own Booze Garden to No 10 rally had already been considered remarkable.

Meanwhile Mr Hunt, who served as both foreign and health secretary, said he had not given up hope of becoming the Tory leader.

House magazine said he denied actively considering a run, before adding: I won’t say my ambition has completely faded, but it would take a lot to persuade me to put my hat in the ring.

Mr Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are seen as frontrunners in any challenge to the Prime Minister.

But Mr Hunt was the strongest opponent against Mr Johnson when he won the helm in 2019, finishing second before being comfortably beaten.

Mr Cummings, the former chief adviser to Mr Johnsons who took the allegation of lying to Parliament, said Mr Hunts’ remarks were a sign of defiance.

Code SW1 is for: The leadership race is imminent, register early if you want a cabinet seat, I’m on the phone with donors and setting up an office, there must be some non-brexit madman in the bottom 2, Mr. Cummings tweeted.

While only six Tories have publicly called on Mr Johnson to step down, many more are said to have privately written letters calling for a vote of no confidence.

One route to a Conservative leadership race is to send 54 letters by MPs to the chairman of the 1922 Conservative Committee, Sir Graham Brady, although he keeps the running total a closely guarded secret.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab insisted on Tuesday that an allegation by former chief adviser Dominic Cummings that the Prime Minister lied in the Commons was nonsense.

Mr Raab told Times Radio: The suggestion that he lied is nonsense. He made it very clear in the House of Commons that he thought it was a business event.

But the Cabinet minister was pressed to know what would be expected if Mr Johnson had lied to the Commons.

If it is lying, deliberately in the way you describe, if not corrected immediately it would normally be under the ministerial code and governance around Parliament would be a matter of resignation, he said on BBC Radio 4s Today.

Downing Street denied that Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament, but appeared to accept it would be a matter of resignation if he knowingly misled the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesperson said: You have seen us repeatedly say that it is wrong that the Prime Minister was given advance notice of the event (May 20, 2020) and you have been given the Prime Minister’s statement to the House.

Asked if Mr Johnson would resign if he misled Parliament, the spokesman said: The guidelines are clear, the ministerial code is very clear on this point when it comes to misleading knowingly the House in error and the Prime Minister is complying with it, and we fully support it. .

Earlier, Mr Raab described the event in question as a party before returning to the remark.

There has been speculation that the party on May 20 was thrown in my honor, to say thank you, which is just ridiculous, he told Sky News.

When asked if that meant it was a party, he said no, no, no, that was the claim that was made and that was nonsense, I was not invited and I did not attend.

On Monday, Mr Cummings said he and another senior official had warned the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, that his invitation to around 100 staff was against coronavirus rules.

I said to the PM something like: Martins invited the building over for a drink, that’s what I’m talking about, you gotta grab that madhouse. The Prime Minister dismissed it, Mr Cummings wrote on his blog.

The events of May 20 alone, not to mention the series of other events, mean that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about parties.

Not only me, but other eyewitnesses who spoke about it at the time would have sworn under oath that this is what happened.

A Number 10 spokesperson insisted that Mr Johnson had apologized to the House and that he implicitly believed he had attended a business event.

It is untrue that the Prime Minister was given advance notice of the event, the spokesperson said, adding that Mr Johnson would issue a further statement when senior civil servant Sue Gray completes her investigation into the party’s allegations .

The latest salvo from Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November 2020, adds to the pressure on Mr Johnson as he faces public calls for the resignation of six Tory MPs and widespread anger over the claims that No 10 staff breached the Covid rules they imposed.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson did not need to wait for Ms Grays’ report, which is due at the end of this week at the earliest, and asked her to stand down now.

Instead of hiding behind internal investigations or technicalities, we need the Prime Minister to tell the plain and simple truth, she said. He must resign.

After allegations of a Christmas party during the restrictions in 2020 first emerged, Mr Johnson told the Commons he had been repeatedly assured since the allegations emerged that there were no was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.

But after the publication of an email from Mr Reynolds inviting colleagues to the May 20, 2020 event, the Prime Minister admitted in the Commons last week that he had come to thank groups of staff.

I implicitly believed it was a work event, he said, before admitting he should have sent everyone inside, but claiming it could technically be in line with rules.