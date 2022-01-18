Donald Trump plans to build luxury homes in Miami as real estate empire crumbles





Donald Trump has announced plans to expand one of his Florida resorts as his real estate empire struggles.

The former president claimed to have spent “millions of dollars” on the Blue Monster golf course at Trump National Doral in Miami.

As part of the expansion, Trump said he would also request 2,300 units of luxury housing, retail and commercial space in the first phase of Trump National Doral construction.

“Amazing what has been created,” Trump said. “This is perhaps the most exciting development in the country – and the Blue Monster course, combined with the Red, Gold and Silver courses, is setting records!”

As previously reported by Forbes, Trump’s golf resort in Miami had been particularly hard hit by lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the former president’s financial disclosure report, the station generated $44.2 million in revenue in 2020, down more than 40% from the $77.2 million recorded in 2019.

It’s not just Trump’s golf resorts that have struggled in recent years. In November, it was reported that Trump’s flagship hotel in Washington, DC, was set to sell for $375 million after hemorrhaging cash for years.

The lease of the Trump International Hotel, located a short distance from the White House, is to be sold to investment firm CGI Merchant Group, and Trump’s name will be removed.

The move follows previous reports that the hotel lost more than $70 million while Trump was in office. According to audited financial statements seen by The Associated Press, the hotel also lost nearly $50 million between 2016 and 2019 and nearly $22 million in 2020.

Reuters previously reported that Trump’s divisive time as president could affect his earnings at some of his high-end properties.

Revenue from his Las Vegas hotel also rose from $22.9 million in 2017 to $9.2 million in 2020 and early 2021, according to Trump financials, golf tournaments and charity events. would also have been canceled by organizations desperate to avoid associations with Trump.

“Before his political career, the Trump brand was about luxury — casinos, golf resorts,” said Scott Smith, a former hotel manager and professor of hospitality at the University of South Carolina. “When he entered politics, he took the Trump brand in a whole different direction.”

In a statement to Reuters, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington denied that the former president’s real estate empire was in trouble.

“The real estate company is doing extremely well, and that’s evident in Florida and elsewhere,” Harrington said. “Given the coronavirus pandemic, in which the hospitality industry has been particularly hard hit, Mr. Trump’s company is doing phenomenally.”

The Trump Organization has been contacted for comment.

Donald J. Trump attends the opening of the Red Tiger Golf Course at Trump National Doral on January 12, 2015 in Doral, Florida. Trump has announced plans to expand the Florida resort, including new luxury homes. Johnny Louis/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-national-doral-miami-golf-homes-1670199 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos