Why does Pakistani Twitter want Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka?





Pakistani Twitterati wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka so he can explain the cryptocurrency phenomenon to him.

Zaka has long been a supporter of digital currency and believes that investing in cryptocurrencies can help Pakistanis escape poverty.

Why don’t you understand that it’s not about the advantages of a single person. The whole nation can benefit from the technologies to come. We can generate passive income and bring dollars to [email protected] #PMMeetWaqarZaka

— ammara iftikhar (@ammaraiftikha13) January 17, 2022

On Wednesday last week, local media wrote about a report submitted to the High Court of Sindh demanding a ban on all use of cryptocurrency in Pakistan.

#PMMeetWaqarZakaTo discuss financial problems, you follow the advice of financial experts in the same way to solve crypto problems you need to meet @ZakaWaqar, cryptocurrency expert and crypto pioneer in Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI

— Dead Mouse (@r_shaaan) January 17, 2022

If you sincerely want to change the lives of Pakistanis, which I hope, it is important that you meet @ZakaWaqar before making a decision on crypto @ImranKhanPTI #PMMeetWaqarZaka

— ZeeshanR83 (@R83Zeeshan) January 17, 2022

Zaka was the face of the #Youthwantscrypto campaign, which pushed authorities to lift the ban and educate the public and embrace the technology that has the ability to wake Pakistan from its slumber.

Many Pakistanis believe the prime minister should meet Zaka as he will provide “accurate information” on the “revolutionary technology”.

#PMMeetWaqarZaka, since he is the only one who can give you real and proper information about crypto and how it is revolutionizing the world of finance.. stop listening to idiots around you @ImranKhanPTI @ZakaWaqar

— ZeeshanR83 (@R83Zeeshan) January 17, 2022

Zaka was dubbed “expert” and “pioneer” of cryptocurrency in the country by a user.

Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital currency that can be used without the help of a central monetary institution like a bank or government on the Internet.

Waqar is a crypto influencer who has often said on social media that his support for cryptocurrency has led to abuse.

I am getting strange calls from unknown numbers that I should not appear in Sindh court tomorrow, for Crypto currency ban case, else I will be put in jail because @ImranKhanPTI is against crypto. Do what you want, I appear tomorrow

— Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) January 11, 2022

