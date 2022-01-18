Ron DeSantis blames ‘the media’ for Trump’s feud frenzy. Trump’s team blames Mitch McConnell.





Former President Donald Trump has been privately ranting about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) for months, upset DeSantis didn’t say ‘the magic words’, that he won’t run for president in 2024 if Trump does, The New York Times reports. “This long-standing resentment recently burst into public view during a dispute over a seemingly unrelated topic: COVID policies.”

Trump struck first, slamming “courageless” politicians won’t say if they’ve been beefed up against COVID-19, widely seen as a jab at DeSantis. A few days later, DeSantis went on the popular conservative podcast Ruthless and urged listeners not to “fall into the bait” of the “media” about him and the Trump feud. But moments later, he told the podcast hosts that he regretted not speaking out more in opposing COVID-19 restrictions when Trump was president.

Trump tells visitors that DeSantis would not be governor without his endorsement, and therefore owes him deference like other 2024 hopefuls, Times reporter Jonathan Martin told CNN on Monday. DeSantis, second to Trump in the 2024 GOP polls, disagrees.

Trump and his team are reluctant to elevate DeSantis further by singling him out, and “Trump advisers say they see a hidden hand at play: that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.),” reports NBC News. The Ruthless podcast, they note, is co-hosted by longtime McConnell adviser John Holmes.

“Josh is awesome,” a senior Trump adviser told NBC News. “But it’s a 100% subsidiary of McConnell World. And you can’t tell me it was all just a coincidence.” Times reporter Maggie Haberman said she “heard some of the complaints about McConnell being the hidden hand in this,” but “the whole brand of DeSantis is like she is, it’s not not like someone was making him do something he didn’t want to.”

A former Trump adviser told NBC News that Trump’s grudge was real, for one simple reason: “I don’t think he likes people being more popular than him.” GOP donor Dan Eberhart described DeSantis as “Trump but a little smarter, more disciplined and blunt without being too blunt.” Trump insists he’s not worried, saying “DeSantis has no personal charisma and has a lackluster personality,” a source told Axios.

Yet Trump’s formulated defense of COVID-19 vaccines “uncharacteristically put him out of step with the hard-line elements of his party’s base and provided an opening for a rival” like DeSantis, reports the Times. . Trump supporter-turned-critic Ann Coulter had fun with Trump’s bickering.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump is demanding to know Ron DeSantis’ recall status, and now I can reveal it. He was a staunch reminder when Trump ran in 2016, but then learned that our president was a liar and a crook with a permanent claw. I hope that clarifies things.

Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 12, 2022

“Trump is done,” Coulter told The Times. “You should stop obsessing over him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1009088/ron-desantis-blames-the-media-for-trump-feud-frenzy-trumps-team-blames-mitch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos