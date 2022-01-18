Security alert indicates terrorist plot and threat against Prime Minister Modi on Republic Day

A nine-page intelligence entry said there was a threat to Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries who would attend Republic Day celebrations. (PTI)

Intelligence agencies received an alert about a possible terrorist plot on Republic Day that threatened the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

The nine-page intelligence contribution, a copy of which was seen by India Today, said there was a threat to Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries who would be attending the 75th Republic Day celebrations. India. Leaders of five Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, are likely to be invited as chief guests.

The memo mentioned that the threat came from groups based outside the Pakistan/Afghanistan-Pakistan region. These groups aimed to target high-ranking dignitaries and sabotage/disrupt public gatherings, crucial establishments and crowded places.

Attacks could also be attempted using drones.

The entry indicated that terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Force, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen and Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen, were behind the terrorist threat.

The contribution says that Pakistan-based Khalistan groups are also mobilizing cadres to regroup and revive militancy in Punjab. They are also planning targeted attacks in Punjab and other states.

According to a submission received in February 2021, Khalistan terrorist groups plan to attack Prime Ministers’ meeting and tour venues.

