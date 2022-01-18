Jokowi urges Indonesians to get vaccinated





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi asks people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to get vaccinated immediately to prevent transmission of Covid-19, especially the Omicron variant. “For those who received the first dose of vaccine, go get the second dose. And for those who have completed the vaccination, immediately get the third dose or the booster vaccine. It’s all free because it’s for our safety at all,” the president said. said as broadcast on the Presidential Secretary’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, January 18. Based on Covid-19 Booster Immunization publication HK.02.02/II/252/2022, the rollout of the booster to the public is taking place simultaneously in all regencies/cities starting Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Booster vaccines can be administered to the elderly regardless of the vaccination coverage criteria of the area. Meanwhile, third doses of vaccine for vulnerable groups – apart from the elderly – can already be administered in areas where the first dose of vaccination covers at least 70% of the total population and the first dose for the elderly is at least 50%. Technically, the individual has to sign up for the PeduliLindungi app to get the e-ticket. Then they can go to the nearest health facility to receive the reminder. If they are registered as members of priority groups, but have not yet obtained the ticket and schedule on the app, they can go to the health facility or vaccination center on closer and bring an identity card as well as the certificate of the first and second dose of vaccination. Read: President Jokowi announces free nationwide recalls Goddess Nourita

