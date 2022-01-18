Unearthed Kevin McCarthy Interview Provides ‘Powerful Evidence’ Against Donald Trump On Capitol Insurgency





House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is under scrutiny from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising. A former federal prosecutor says McCarthy’s recently unearthed radio interview about the insurgency provides strong evidence against former President Donald Trump about the riots.

On Friday last week, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig weighed in on the House Minority Leader’s recently unearthed radio interview. In the interview, McCarthy further condemned the insurgency and revealed that the twice-impeached former president told him he bore some responsibility for the insurgency that took place. Honig pointed out that the revelation presents strong evidence of Trump’s guilt.

Host Wolf Blitzer referred to McCarthy’s recent comments that he has no further information to provide to the Congressional committee before noting that the interview proves otherwise. The unearthed comments also come amid McCarthy’s refusal to cooperate with the panel.

“It’s complete nonsense and it’s just not true,” Honig said. “This new piece of tape where McCarthy says Donald Trump has acknowledged he has some responsibility, that’s extraordinarily powerful evidence. It is an admission of a certain guilt of Donald Trump towards Kevin McCarthy. And the committee is right to be very focused on that.

“It was the old McCarthy, before his trip to Mar-a-Lago,” Honig continued, referring to McCarthy’s sudden reversal in his stance toward the insurgency, in which he publicly said Trump had a hand. responsibility for incitement to violence. “He seems to have emerged as a different person with a different view of facts and reality.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy has come under fire from netizens for his recent comments honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. McCarthy and the entire Republican Party have opposed the suffrage bills currently being debated and voted on in the Senate, despite the civil rights leader fighting for the right to vote himself. Voting rights bills passed the House along party lines.

McCarthy’s tweet commemorating MLK Day sparked a backlash with many netizens accusing him and the entire GOP of hypocrisy.

“How dare you quote King when you’re trying to take away the right to vote as a party from the American people!” said a netizen.

“LOL here comes the GOP with the MLK quotes. The GOP represents everything MLK was against,” another commenter said.

