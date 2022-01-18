PM Modi: Best time to invest in India, multilateral institutions need reform

Addressing the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2022 online summit, Modi said India was committed to being a reliable partner in the global supply chain and was saving countless lives by sending medicines and supplies. Covid vaccines in several countries.

He highlighted India’s multilingual and multicultural environment, which he said was a source of great power not only for India but for the whole world.

Welcoming the world to invest in India, Modi said: Today India has the third highest number of unicorns in the world. More than 10,000 start-ups have been registered in the last six months. India promotes ease of doing business, minimizing government intervention. India has made it the most competitive country in the world by simplifying, reducing its corporate tax rates. In the past year alone, we’ve reduced over 25,000 compliances. Entrepreneurship, which has the ability to adopt new technologies among Indians, can give new energy to each of our global partners. This is why it is the best time to invest in India.

At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that collective and synchronized action was needed to tackle issues such as climate change, inflation and supply chain disruption. He underscored the need for concerted action against cryptocurrency and a discussion on the ability of multilateral agencies to address emerging challenges.

The challenges we face are also increasing. To counter them, a collective and synchronized action of each country, of each world agency is necessary. These supply chain disruptions, inflation and climate change are examples. Another example is cryptocurrency. The type of technology associated with it, the decisions made by a single country will be insufficient to meet its challenges. We need to have a similar mindset, he said.

Against this backdrop, Modi called for a discussion on the role of multilateral agencies in addressing these emerging issues.

But looking at the global scenario today, the question is whether the multilateral organizations are ready to face the new world order and the new challenges, does this potential remain? When these institutions were created, the situation was different. Today the circumstances are different. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every democratic country to emphasize the reforms of these institutions so that they can be able to meet the challenges of the present and the future, he said.

Referring to India, the Prime Minister said policy making is focused on the needs of the next 25 years for “clean and green” as well as “sustainable and reliable” growth.

Speaking at length on the role of Covid and India in fighting the pandemic, he said the country was facing another wave of corona with caution and vigilance.

At the same time, India is also advancing in the economic domain with many promising results. India is also delighted to celebrate 75 years of independence and India is also full of confidence to administer 160 crore doses of corona vaccine in just one year, he said.

A strong democracy like India has given the whole world a beautiful gift, a bouquet of hope. In this bouquet, we Indians have an unshakeable faith in democracy; in this bouquet, the technology that will enable the 21st century is there; in this bouquet, there is the temperament of us Indians, the talent of us Indians. The multilingual and multicultural environment in which we Indians live is a great power not only of India but of the whole world. This force teaches not only to think for oneself in times of crisis, but also to work for the benefit of humanity, Modi said.

In this time of corona, we have seen how India, following the vision of “One Earth, One Health”, is saving millions of lives by donating needed medicines and vaccines to many countries. Today, India is the third largest pharmaceutical producer in the world, the world’s pharmacy. Today, India is one of those countries in the world where medical professionals, doctors earn everyone’s trust with their sensitivity and expertise, he said.

Also last year, while addressing the Davos Dialogue via video conference in January, Modi spoke at length about the pandemic, saying India had successfully fought the pandemic and saved millions of lives despite grim predictions. Two months later, the country faced a devastating second wave.