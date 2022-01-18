Trump asks why DeSantis didn’t say he wouldn’t run against him in 2024: report





Trump asked his associates why DeSantis won’t say he won’t challenge him in 2024, the NYT reported. “I wonder why the guy doesn’t say he won’t run against me,” Trump reportedly said. Recent reports suggest there is a growing rift between Trump and DeSantis as 2024 approaches. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has questioned why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has gained national profile among Republicans, hasn’t said he won’t run against him in 2024, according to a report by the New York Times.

“I wonder why the guy isn’t saying he won’t run against me,” Trump told several associates and advisers, who spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity. Trump privately said it would be “the magic words” to hear DeSantis say he won’t challenge the former president in 2024, according to the report.

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

There have recently been reports of a growing rift between Trump and DeSantis, who have generally been extremely close allies. The Florida governor’s political ambitions have apparently struck a chord with the former president.

DeSantis dismissed the idea that there was some kind of spat between him and Trump.

“I think that’s what the media does,” DeSantis said recently when asked on the Ruthless podcast if there was any “animosity” between him and the former president.

“You can’t fall for the hook…you know what they’re trying to do, so don’t take it. Just keep on going. We need everyone united for a big red wave in 2022. We have to fight the left, and not just fight, but beat the left. And that’s what we’re doing in Florida,” DeSantis added.

Christina Pushaw, spokeswoman for the governor of Florida, echoed those sentiments in a statement to Insider.

“It is no coincidence that this fabricated media narrative emerged during the worst week of Biden’s presidency to date, as it became clear that Biden would not be able to implement Build Back Better, to enact sweeping legislation to federalize elections or ‘stop the virus’ as he promised during his campaign,” Pushaw said.

But after Trump recently slammed Republicans for not disclosing their vaccine status as “gutless,” DeSantis, who didn’t reveal whether he received a booster shot, appeared to fire back. The Florida governor, who has taken a passionate stance against pandemic restrictions, regretted ‘Ruthless’ not speaking out “much louder” when Trump in March 2020 urged people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have explicitly said whether they will run in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-asks-why-desantis-hasnt-said-wont-run-against-him-in-2024-report-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos