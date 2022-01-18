UK’s Boris Johnson says BYOB party was a work eventExBulletin



LONDON Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied misleading parliament about parties breaking the lockdown, as senior government ministers said he would have to resign if it turned out he had lied.

Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings said he was prepared to ‘swear under oath’ that the Prime Minister had been warned in advance that a garden party in May 2020 for Downing Street staff would violate coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson told parliament last week that he attended the event, billed as a “bring your own booze” rally in an invitation sent to 100 people by his principal private secretary. But Johnson said he considered it a working gathering within the rules.

“I’m absolutely adamant no one has said to me, ‘This is an event that’s against the rules,'” Johnson said Tuesday.

“When I walked out into that garden I thought I was attending a business event,” Johnson told broadcasters during a visit to staff at a London hospital.

The garden party is one of a series of alleged government parties flouting the rules by the Tories that have sparked calls for Johnson to step down and are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Gray is due to report by the end of the month on allegations that government staff held late night parties, booze parties and ‘wine Fridays’ as Britain was under lockdowns. coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021. The allegations sparked public anger, disbelief and mockery and prompted some members of the ruling Conservative Party to call for Johnson’s resignation.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak has often been cited as a potential successor to Johnson as the prime minister has said he believes Johnson’s explanation. But he said “the ministerial code is clear” about the consequences of misleading Parliament. Ministers who do so should resign.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab agreed that lying deliberately in Parliament was “normally… a matter of resignation”. But he dismissed Cummings’ claim that Johnson was warned about the party as “nonsense”.

Cummings, architect of the successful 2016 referendum campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, left Downing Street at the end of 2020 and became a vocal critic of the prime minister he helped set up.

Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain said the Prime Minister supported the rules of the Ministerial Code “when it comes to knowingly misleading the House”.

Johnson’s political fate may rest on the word “knowingly.” In his carefully worded apology for the allegations, Johnson acknowledged “errors in judgment” but did not admit to breaking personal rules.

He expressed regret on Tuesday for a Downing Street staff party held the day before Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. The widowed Queen Elizabeth II sat alone at the church service to keep her 99-year-old husband respecting the rules of social distancing.

Johnson’s office apologized to Buckingham Palace for the party.

“I deeply and bitterly regret that this happened,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I can only renew my apologies to both Her Majesty and the country for the errors of judgment that have been made and for which I take full responsibility.”

Johnson has urged his opponents to wait for Gray’s verdict, although experts say there’s a good chance he won’t exonerate him or find he broke the law.

Meanwhile, the Tories are watching nervously as the ‘partygate’ revelations rise in popularity, with recent opinion polls giving the main opposition Labor a double-digit lead.

Under Conservative rules, a vote of no confidence in the party leader can be triggered if 54 party lawmakers write letters asking for it. It’s unclear how many have already been submitted, and so far only a handful of Tory MPs have openly called on Johnson to quit.