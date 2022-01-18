President Xi Jinping champions “common prosperity” policy at WEF annual meeting





Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare public defense of his “common prosperity” policy, which has led to major trade crackdowns. Xi Jinping was addressing the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum via video conference. This year’s event will be held online rather than physically in the Swiss city of Davos. “The common prosperity we want is not egalitarianism. We will first make the pie bigger, then divide it properly through sensible institutional arrangements. As a rising tide lifts all boats, everyone will receive a fair share of development, and the gains of development will accrue to all our peoples in a more substantial and equitable way,” Xi was quoted as saying by the BBC. The Communist Party of China, led by Xi, has tried to change the country’s business and cultural environment through a series of crackdowns that lasted for months. Fintech, education and entertainment have all been targeted, along with perceived societal ills including celebrity culture, gaming and girlish fashion trends. The effort, which devalued Chinese and foreign assets by billions of dollars, sparked international debate over the political and economic motivations of the policy and made the future of investing in China uncertain. Xi tried to allay some fears by reassuring the Davos audience that China was determined to open up to global investment. “All types of capital are welcome to operate in China, abide by laws and regulations, and play a positive role in a country’s development,” he added, according to the BBC. China has been accused of weakening democratic freedoms in Hong Kong China has been chastised for weakening democratic freedoms in Hong Kong, mistreating Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and engaging in aggressive military maneuvers. As a result, Beijing constantly berates the United States and its friends and allies for interfering in China’s internal affairs. Regarding the global economy, the Chinese president warned of severe negative fallout if major economies slow down or reverse their monetary policies in response to rising inflation. He also said developing countries would bear the brunt of reforms. The only way to overcome the pandemic is to have strong trust and cooperation, he said. According to him, holding back or blaming ourselves will only delay our response time and divert our attention from the main objective. (With agency contributions) Image: AP

