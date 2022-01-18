Former AG William Barr’s memoir to be released March 8





NEW YORK Former Attorney General William P. Barr published a memoir on March 8 titled One Damn Thing After Another, and billed by his publisher as a living, straight-forward book of his time serving two starkly different presidents, Donald Trump and George HW Bush.

“Barr takes readers behind the scenes of defining Bush administration moments of the 1990s, from the Los Angeles riots to Pan Am 103 and Iran Contra,” William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday. With the Trump administration, Barr has faced a relentless barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the opioid epidemic, Chinese espionage, big tech, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, the first impeachment and fallout from the 2020 election.

The title of the long-talked-about book refers to a phrase Barr had heard about the nature of the attorney general’s job.

Barr, now 71, served under Bush from 1991 to 1993 and under Trump from 2019 to 2020. Barr had initially been one of Trump’s staunchest allies and was accused of being willing to sacrifice the independence of the Department of Justice in the name of the President.

One of his most controversial actions involved Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russian officials and Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. Before the full report was made public, Barr framed the results in a manner favorable to Trump, even though Mueller has made it clear that he cannot exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.

But Barr parted ways with Trump a month after the 2020 election when he told The Associated Press that the DOJ had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud. This contradicts Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. An enraged Trump met with Barr shortly after the AP interview was published and alleged that you must have said that because you hate Trump, you must really hate Trump.”

Barr stepped down shortly before Christmas 2020.

After the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the election results, Barr released a statement in which he condemned Trump for orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress.

The president’s conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and his supporters,” he added.

