Security alert points to possible terrorist plot, threat against PM Modi and other dignitaries on Republic Day: report





Ahead of Republic Day, security alerts from intelligence agencies indicated a possible terrorist plot and threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during R-Day celebrations, reported India today. According to the report, the intelligence agencies’ security alert mentioned that the threat came from groups based outside Pakistan and the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, and that the attacks could be attempted using drones. Meanwhile, after the improvised explosive device (IED) was found at the flower market in Ghazipur before Republic Day and released later, Delhi police fortified areas in and around Rajpath with cover multi-layered security, installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and more than 300 CCTVs. Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi, told ANI news agency that apart from the terrorist threat, the rise in COVID-19 cases is also a major challenge for the force. He briefed police personnel on the necessary precautions to follow and reinforced security arrangements in New Delhi. “We have intensified the process of vetting tenants and visitors at hotels in the New Delhi area. A Quick Response Team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to guard a watch on any flying objects breaching the security cordon,” he said. He added that around 300 cameras with FRS compatible installations have been deployed in and around Rajpath. The systems have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 4,000 tickets will be available and a total of 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the event,” he added. India will celebrate Republic Day on January 26 this year. As part of the celebrations, an annual Republic Day Parade is held in Delhi’s Rajpath. Meanwhile, a contingent from five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which will be the main guests of the 2022 Republic Day celebrations, have arrived in Delhi to participate at the event. (With ANI entries) (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:39 a.m. IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/security-alert-indicate-possible-terror-plot-threat-to-pm-modi-and-other-dignitaries-on-republic-day-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos