An aerial photo taken by drone of the Gili Islands near the northwest coast of Lombok Island, Indonesia.

Indonesian PresidentJoko Jokowi Widodo has ended more than two years of speculation and announced that the name of his country’s new capital in Kalimantan will be Nusantara, a fitting choice given the region’s history.

Nusantarahas been a name that referred to much of Southeast Asia when it was little more than isolatedseaports and sultanates dictated by the trade winds as opposed to nation states and thesovereign bordersthat make up today’s Indonesia and ASEAN.

Asaname has enjoyed something of a resurgence with the releaseof “The empire of the winds: the global role of the great Asian archipelago“, by Philip Bowring in March 2019,andwas then mentionedin this column as a potential name for the new capital when Jokowi announced that construction would continue five months later.

Jokowis’ critics, who argued that the new capital was just a legacy project, hadplaythethere suggested Saint Jokoberg and Jokograd, while the more cerebral one suggested Mandalanusa which loosely translates to “center of the archipelago” and was favoredby several.

I just received confirmation and direct orders from the president, namely on Friday, National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said during a meeting with a special committee for the establishment of the new capital. He said the new capital is Nusantara.

The reason is that Nusantara has been known for a long time. And it is internationally iconic, simple and describes our archipelago, the Republic of Indonesia. I believe we all agree with the name Nusantara, he said.

Nusantara will straddle the regions of North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province in Borneo, and Jokowi wants the transition to be completed before the next elections in 2024, when he will have to step down after his two terms as president.

The new capital has been legitimately marketed as a much-needed alternative to Jakarta, built on a swamp. Scientists expect almost all of North Jakarta to be submerged by 2050. It is also among the world’s worst cities in terms of traffic congestion.

East Kalimantan was mandated as it sits in the middle of the Indonesian archipelago and is one of the safest places in terms of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis that come with the nation’s position in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

This centrality in the middle of 17,000 islands, many of which are remote and isolated, was also an important pointand chosenatcurb a centered Javanese bureaucracy and a clan-based political ruling class with global influence over 1,300 officially recognized ethnic groups.

More than $35 billion has been earmarked in the state budget for the capital’s initial construction, which is expected to begin this year and includes Maloy Batuta Trans Kalimantan Special Economic Zones.

Among the immediate needs are homes for 1.5 million civil servants and supporting infrastructurewiththe governmentshould provideabout 20 percent of thatexpensesand the restatwithandfromprivate investments and joint ventures.

The site is also in the middle of pristine rainforests and the designers want the new capital to be built in the rainforest itself as an ecological showcase for Indonesia.

However, a coalition ofNGOclaimed theregionis already checkedby 162 mining concessions, mostly coal,who holdstake advantage of the sale of coal-fired electricity, a point overlooked when the initial plan was announced in August,2019.

AndIndonesia’s record of protecting its rich natural environment is far from excellent.

If the government says it will be the public who will benefit, that is a big lie, said Merah Johansya, spokeswoman for the Mining Advocacy Network.The release ofa report in early 2020. Those who will benefit are these companies.

