Erdogan asks for Albania’s support in the fight against Gülen – EURACTIV.com





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s speech to the inaugural session of Albania’s parliament on Monday included demands to take immediate action against cleric Fethullah Gulen and his supporters. Erdogan holds the FET responsible for the government coup that sought to overthrow him in 2016 and declared them a terrorist organization. He said that the roots of the FET run deep and he asserts that the organization poses a threat to the security of Albania due to the presence of suspected members in education, religion and the private sector. We have paid a very high price, we expect Albania to take immediate action, he said, adding that he hopes the issue will be resolved during his next visit to Albania. Both in his speech to parliament and in his previous press conference with Prime Minister Edi Rama, Erdoan highlighted Turkey’s various investments in Albania. These include a hospital in the central town of Fier and recently opened apartments in La. According to Erdoan, Turkey has invested 3.5 billion in Albania through 600 companies which employ more than 15,000 people. The focus of his remarks during today’s visit was also Turkey’s support for Albania following the 2019 earthquake and during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, Erdoan promised to supply Albania with the new Turkish Turkovac vaccine. While Erdoan argued that this support is unconditional and done in the name of solidarity and brotherhood between the Turkish and Albanian peoples, his speech in parliament told a different story. A prerequisite for our support and brotherhood, Erdoan said, is your commitment to the fight against FET. In the past, Turkey has leveraged its ties to Albania and Kosovo to crack down on suspected supporters of Fethullah Gulens, leading to potentially illegal extraditions and raids on schools. These cases, involving more than 100 people, were described byUnited Nations Rapporteurssuch as extraterritorial abductions, forced returns and enforced disappearances. During his visit, Erdoan visited Lac where the main square was renamed in his honor. In Lac, Turkey financed the construction of 524 new apartments following the devastation of the city by the earthquake of November 26, 2019 which left dozens of families homeless. Turkey has invested 45 million in the project. The decision drew some reactions given Albania’s complicated history with the Ottoman Empire and the fact that Erdogan’s visit coincides with the 554th anniversary of the death of Skanderbeg, Albania’s national hero. Skanderbeg is often described as a defender of the Christian faith against the Ottoman Empire. Journalists were prevented from covering much of Erdogan’s visit because roadblocks prevented them from approaching Lac. During the official press conference, only journalists accredited by the Prime Minister’s Office could attend and were not allowed to bring or use cameras. All footage of Erdogan’s visit was controlled by the government with few opportunities given to independent media. During his visit, a total of seven agreements were signed with Rama, including legal, strategic and cultural cooperation between the two countries. Another concerns the purchase of military drones from Turkey. (Alice Taylor, Barbara Halla | Exit.al)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/short_news/erdogan-demands-albanias-support-in-fight-against-gulen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos