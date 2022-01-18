Taiwan pays its Guatemalan ally $900,000 to put pressure on Washington





MIAMI (AP) Guatemala has hired a major supporter of former President Donald Trump for $900,000 to seek influence with U.S. officials in an unusual lobbying contract paid for by its ally Taiwan, according to foreign lobby records.

Ballard Partners registered as a foreign agent with the US Department of Justice on January 13, according to documents made public over the weekend. The contract, dated Jan. 12, was signed by Alfonso Quinonez, Guatemala’s ambassador to the United States, and Brian Ballard, president of the namesake lobbying firm and longtime Trump ally.

It’s unclear how hiring Ballard, who years before Trump ran for the White House was working for him as a lobbyist in Florida, will help Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei get closer to the Democratic administration of the President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly voiced his concerns. on corruption in the Central American nation.

On Sunday, the US State Department lambasted the Giammatteis administration for seeking to waive the immunity from prosecution of a judge who won high honors in Washington for exposing corruption in Guatemala.

This action against an internationally recognized independent judge weakens a vital pillar of Guatemala’s democracy and justice system, spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

During his registration, Ballard said only that he would provide strategic advisory and advocacy services related to Guatemala’s interactions with the US government and US officials.

Ballards Washington office partner Justin Sayfie declined to comment further. But he said Taiwan’s request to take responsibility for the payment was not the company’s idea.

It’s unusual for one government to pay lobbying fees for another government, said Robert Kelner, a foreign lobbying compliance lawyer for Covington & Burling. It’s not illegal. But this raises the question of whether the paying government must also be listed by the lobbying firm as a foreign principal.

In a statement, Guatemala thanked Taiwan for the support that allows us to strengthen our position in the United States. He said the one-year contract with Ballard, for which he pays $75,000 a month, will focus on strategic communications, investor outreach and tourism promotion.

Guatemala is one of only 13 mostly small developing countries that still maintains full diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which broke away from the Communist-ruled mainland China amid civil war in 1949.

Responding to questions from The Associated Press, Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said on Tuesday that the arrangement follows the principle of mutual assistance and mutual benefit to promote pragmatic diplomacy, based on the needs of governments friendly to Taiwan.

Ou said the aid complied with US law and was approved by the Guatemalan government and its political opposition.

In the future, the two countries will continue to promote various programs beneficial to their nations and peoples based on the existing good cooperation, Ou said in an emailed statement.

In the past, Taiwan has donated bus fleets, agricultural equipment and other high-profile gifts to its allies. But it hasn’t been able to compete with China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway territory and has worked aggressively to isolate it on the world stage.

Recently, Beijing gained diplomatic recognition from Guatemalan neighbors Nicaragua and El Salvador. Honduras’s new president, Xiomara Castro, as a candidate, also threatened to open ties with Beijing, but has since backtracked on the idea.

Giammattei, a law-and-order conservative, managed to sidestep criticism in Washington and forge a productive relationship with the Trump administration by bowing to pressure from the White House to pass an agreement of asylum brokered by his predecessor which he opposed when he ran for president in 2019.

But he has struggled to forge close ties with the Biden administration, which has sought to overturn Trump’s immigration policies and has taken a closer look at corruption and rule of law issues in the so-called nations of the Northern Triangle of Central America.

Biden did not invite Giammattei to his democracy summit last year and in June Vice President Kamala Harris, during a visit to Guatemala, described having a very candid conversation with the Guatemalan leader about the importance of maintaining an independent judiciary.

The transition to a less independent judiciary began before Giammattei took office, but continued under his leadership.

Ballard will manage the account with two associates with close ties to the Republican Party: Jose Diaz, a former Florida State Representative who is the managing partner of Ballard’s Miami office; and Sayfie, a former adviser to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush who also headed the Presidents’ Committee on White House Scholarships during the Trump administration. A third associate representing Guatemala, John Ohanlon, is a longtime Democrat.

Ballard amassed dozens of foreign and domestic lobbying clients during the Trump presidency, including in Qatar, the Dominican Republic and Zimbabwe, when he was described by Politico as Trumps Washington’s most powerful lobbyist.

More recently, he added a number of influential Democratic fundraisers and named former congressman Robert Wexler, a Democrat from Florida, as managing partner of his Washington office to bolster his White House Biden credentials.

Despite losing diplomatic allies to China, Taiwan has maintained strong ties with the United States and most other major nations. European politicians have traveled to the island in defiance of threats of retaliation from Beijing, and Taiwan has granted economic aid to Lithuania after China imposed an import ban on the Baltic nation for allowing Taiwan to to open a representative office there under its own name.

AP writer Sonia Perez D. contributed to this report from Guatemala City.

Follow Goodman: @APJoshGoodman

