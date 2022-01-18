Prime Minister’s speech in Davos | Rahul Gandhi takes ‘teleprompter’ jibe at Modi, BJP leaders cite ‘technical glitch’





Alt News fact-checking website co-founder Pratik Sinha said it was unlikely the prime minister had a teleprompter gaff



After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to resume his speech on the Davos agenda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe on Tuesday, saying “even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies”, even as the BJP leaders pointed to a “technical problem” with the event organizer. End of the World Economic Forum. There was no official reaction from the central government or the World Economic Forum on the incident. Several Congress leaders and social media users claimed it was a ‘teleprompter gaffe’ as Prime Minister Modi had to pause and then resume his special speech at the online Agenda 2022 summit in Davos of the WEF, but the BJP leaders and many others pointed out that it was a technical glitch because of which the WEF people could not patch the PM and asked him to start over. In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Modi, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet: “Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies.” Co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, Pratik Sinha, said it was unlikely the prime minister had a teleprompter gaffe. “If you watch the WEF version of the recording of his speech, someone in the background says, ‘Sir, aap unse ek baar pooche ki sab jud gaye kya’ (Sir, ask them once if everyone is online). This part is not clear in the video streamed live on PM’s YouTube channel.” “After that, the Prime Minister wonders if he and the interpreter can be heard properly, to which (WEF Executive Chairman) Klaus Schwab responds by stating he can. “However, Schwab interrupts the prime minister’s speech to give a brief introduction. The prime minister repeats the entire speech again,” Sinha said, recounting Monday evening’s events during the prime minister’s address. However, several congressional leaders criticized the prime minister over the incident. Chief Congress Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said: “Teleprompter se bhashan chal sakta hai, shasan nahin. Kal ye Poore desh ki samajh mein aa gaya (You can give a speech but not rule using a teleprompter. Everything the country understood it yesterday). Congress, on its official Twitter account, shared the video of the Prime Minister pausing in his speech, calling him the “teleprompter guy”. The Youth Congress tweeted: “Failed to address after teleprompter stopped working, Prime Minister Modi failed to represent the country at the World Economic Forum!”. In a tweet, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed those who criticized the prime minister. “Those who are excited about the technical problem don’t they realize that the problem was at the end of the WEF? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in the way Klaus Schwab said he would give a short intro again and then open the session,” he said. Several other BJP leaders cited the same reason for the incident and some posted a video from the WEF YouTube channel, showing the sequence of events. According to the video and accompanying pointers shared by BJP leaders, Prime Minister Modi’s speech started abruptly from the middle without English interpretation. The Prime Minister was interrupted by the coordinator who asked him to check if everything had been connected, Mr Schwab then started the official session and Mr Modi resumed his speech with the English interpretation shared.

