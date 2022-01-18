So about the Ministry of Defense satellites, who should be blamed on Joko Widodo or Ryamizard Ryacudu?









Ryamizard said that at that time Jokowi issued discretion to save the orbital slot at 123 degrees east longitude, even though the Department of Defense did not yet have a budget to use the slot above. from the island of Sulawesi. However, the Ministry of Defense still needs to lease a satellite in order to retain the orbital slot commanded by Jokowi. Pro-Democracy Activist Network Council (ProDEM) President Iwan Sumule also admitted he was confused by the question. Especially who should really be in charge of this case.



“The Defense Ministry satellite project is approved by President Jokowi. So who is to blame, Jokowi or Defense Minister Ryacudu?” he asked, speaking to Political news agency RMOL Politik a moment ago, Tuesday (18/1). According to him, Mahfud’s decision to reveal or make a big fuss about this case could actually backfire on President Joko Widodo. Especially if we say that the case of the satellite project has an index that smells of corruption, collusion and nepotism. “Supposedly, thoughts must precede mouth. Because what is said must be thought first. Except it is intended to direct the responsibility for the Ministry of Defense satellite project to President Jokowi,” he continued. The military satellite project has become a controversy because it causes huge losses to the country. Decisions by international arbitration tribunals in the UK and Singapore punished Indonesia and forced it to pay several companies involved in signing contracts with the Ministry of Defense worth IDR 815 billion. However, Ryamizard pointed out that there is an element of urgency in filling satellites into orbital slots. Because, if Indonesia does not immediately show its commitment to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the slot can be given to other parties. “I am a soldier, I was ordered to save the orbit 123 east longitude, I did it and I succeeded. If I don’t, the orbit can be taken by other parties and endanger the sovereignty of the country,” he said.

