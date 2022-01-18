Xi Jinping warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ of major confrontation





Chinese leader Xi Jinping has warned the West of bloc confrontation and economic decoupling for the second straight year, after a similar message to President Joe Biden fell on deaf ears 12 months later. early. Speaking virtually from Beijing, Xi’s speech at the World Economic Forum Monday included his view of the world as “undergoing major changes not seen in a century”. The world, he said, was “in a new period of turbulence and transformation”. When he addressed Davos last year, it had only been days since Biden’s inauguration. Xi warned against forming “cliques” and fueling a “new cold war” after his US counterpart pledged to strengthen US alliances and build democratic coalitions. A year later, the United States remains locked in intense competition with China in multiple areas, with the two countries vying for economic, technological and military primacy in the Indo-Pacific region. However, unlike the last year of President Donald Trump’s administration, America appears to have the backing of key allies in the West and Asia. “We must abandon the Cold War mentality and pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes,” Xi said in Davos, sounding the same warning as this time last year. Containment, repression or confrontation, he said, would harm global peace and security. “History has proven time and time again that confrontation does not solve problems; it only leads to catastrophic consequences,” the Chinese leader said. “Protectionism and unilateralism cannot protect anyone; they end up harming the interests of others as well as their own. Worse still are the practices of hegemony and intimidation, which go against the tide of history. “ Noteworthy is Xi’s call to avoid “parallel systems,” a reference to the US-led restructuring of global supply chains that threatens to omit Chinese technologies and end users, potentially creating a bifurcated world, where the two largest economies are no longer intimately linked. . Earlier in his speech, Xi told countries to stand up for what he called ‘true multilateralism’, a concept that Beijing said would focus only on trade and not exclude values-based governments. or other ideological differences. “We need to break down barriers, not build walls. We need to open up, not close. We need to seek integration, not decoupling,” he said, expressing clear opposition to US economic policies targeting Beijing. Despite Xi’s warnings, however, emerging technologies being researched and developed in China continue to be cut off from sensitive industries in the West, including in 5G and semiconductors. In Asia, major economies such as Japan and Taiwan are aligning themselves with the United States more than ever while also discussing their own bilateral economic commitments. Xi has openly expressed his belief that the West in general and America in particular are in decline, while the East is on the rise. Some observers, including those in China, say encouraging such thinking could lead to “blind self-confidence”. In 2017, Xi became the first Chinese president to attend Davos, with the decision coming weeks after Trump was elected president. The emergence of an unconventional American leader with isolationist tendencies was seen in Beijing as a fitting opportunity for China to assume a global leadership role.

