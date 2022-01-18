In an era of right-wing populism, you cannot destroy democracy to save it | Jeff Sparrow





The recent anniversary of the Trumpian riot on Capitol Hill has highlighted growing concern about the state of democracy in the United States and around the world.

In a widely circulated article, Canadian professor Thomas Homer-Dixon warned of a right-wing dictatorship in the United States by 2030. Meanwhile, a Quinnipiac University poll found that almost 60% of Americans thought their democracy was in danger of collapsing.

Internationally, the Stockholm-based NGO International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance says that more nations than ever before are facing democratic erosion, while Freedom House says that in all regions of the world, Democracy is under attack from populist leaders and groups who reject pluralism and demand unchecked power.

Unfortunately, in response to this right-wing populist threat, many centrists are falling back on the bad arguments of the past.

In the aftermath of World War I, American journalist Walter Lippmann claimed that the media and their techniques of persuasion made the ordinary voter so susceptible to propaganda that it made democracy impractical.

The world about which every man is supposed to have opinions, he complained, has become so complicated that it challenges his faculties of comprehension.

Lippmann is explicitly inspired by a criticism made by Plato in The Republic, where the philosopher describes the Athenian assembly as giving freedom to demagogues. Such men, Plato explained, used rhetoric and emotion to whip the masses behind power-hungry thieves, rather than letting capable rulers rule.

After Trump’s shock election in 2016, a modern take on that argument became a kind of centrist common sense, perfectly captured in a viral New Yorker cartoon by Will McPhail. The cartoon showed an airline passenger addressing others on the plane: These smug pilots have lost touch with regular passengers like us. Who thinks I should fly the plane?

The gag was widely publicized by liberals appalled by Trump’s policies. Yet, as I have argued elsewhere, rather than criticizing its racism and sexism, the cartoon implied that the problem lay in a system that allowed ordinary people to speak out on issues for which they were unqualified. Running the country, the image suggested, was like flying an airplane: a matter best left to the experts.

This was pretty much Plato’s argument on the basis of which he advocated dictatorship by philosopher kings.

Yet, contrary to what centrists claim, the real problem with right-wing populism is not that it is populist, but rather that it is not and cannot be populist enough.

A movement dominated by the super-rich and exploiting racial and gender anxieties relies on exclusion

The evolution of the Republican Party into a vehicle of Trumpian populism provides a good illustration of this. The Washington Post recently noted that at least 163 politicians who accept Trump’s false allegations of fraud in the 2020 poll are now running for statewide positions that would give them authority over the administration of elections.

That matters because legislatures dominated by Trump supporters have already cracked down on mail-in ballots, imposing onerous ID requirements and making voting more difficult, with the Brennan Center for Justice reporting that at least 19 states have imposed laws in 2021 that restricted access to voting. somehow.

Why are people associated with Donald Trump looking for a restricted franchise?

A movement dominated by the super-rich and exploiting racial and gender anxieties is based on exclusion. Despite its populist rhetoric, Trumpian demagoguery appeals to a minority: it cannot offer solutions to the population of an increasingly diverse nation.

The key to defeating Trump therefore lies in mobilizing ordinary people to articulate their real needs.

But across the United States, the legislative response to the Capitol riot pushed by Democrats has focused not on expanding democratic rights, but on laws criminalizing protests.

As Branko Marcetic points out, the aftermath of January 6 has been marked by a crackdown on dissent: a dramatic increase in anti-protest bills across the country, at least 88 of which have been introduced since the Capitol riot; a massive buildup of Capitol Police into a national force to target terrorism; as well as the Biden administration’s deployment of a broad national counterterrorism strategy.

The strategy includes on its list domestic violent extremist groups such as environmentalists, anti-capitalists and animal rights activists, all of whom you would expect to play an important role in a movement against Trump to cultivate.

During the Vietnam War, an American commander is said to have explained the need to destroy a village to save it. In an age of right-wing populism, we must ensure that defenses of democracy do not follow a similar logic.

Instead, progressives need an agenda that, as Nicholas Tampio says, treats people as citizens, that is, as adults capable of thoughtful decisions and moral actions, rather than like children who need to be handled. This means entrusting them with meaningful opportunities to participate in the political process rather than simply expecting them to vote for one leader or another on election day.

Democracy is not an institution. It’s a practice and as such it gets stronger with use.

This is the real problem. When was the last time you felt your opinion really mattered in your daily life? How often do you participate in democratic debates in your workplace, neighborhood, union or community group?

The withering of opportunities for ordinary people to wield meaningful power over their collective affairs gives the Platonic critique of democracy unwarranted credibility.

Conversely, the more we practice governing ourselves by debating, organizing, demonstrating and protesting, the more democracy seems natural and the more demagogues isolate themselves.

