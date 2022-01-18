Prime Minister orders finalization of master plans for major cities to ensure restoration of green spaces





Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to finalize the master plans of all major cities as a priority to ensure the restoration of green spaces in cities and discourage land encroachments.

This was announced by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar while briefing the media on the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, which met today in the federal capital under the presidency of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the cabinet has been briefed on the production and availability of urea in the country. He was informed that the demand for urea has increased due to the increase in wheat cultivation and the overall increase in urea prices around the world. He was informed that urea prices are six times higher than in Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed on the electricity transmission system. He was informed that, for the first time in history, circular debt will see a decline from this year.

The minister said that the federal cabinet has also recommended that the Senate and the National Assembly form standing committees while keeping in mind the element of conflict of interest.

About Omicron’s situation, the Minister was informed that daily virus cases have reached five thousand a day, while a 30% increase in intensive care patients has been recorded. So far, vaccines worth two billion dollars have been imported.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said the main reason for the gas shortage in Sindh is the restraining order taken by local industrialists from the High Court of Sindh.

He expressed the hope that soon the stay will be released and about 100 mm (standard cubic foot) will be added in the system for domestic consumers.

Regarding the legislation on the State Bank of Pakistan, the minister said that our legislation is aimed at ensuring the independence of the central bank.

The Minister said that the independence of the State Bank will not only reduce inflation but also strengthen the country’s economy through a sustainable growth rate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/110905-pm-directs-to-finalize-master-plans-of-big-cities-to-ensure-restoration-of-green-areas.html

