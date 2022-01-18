Donald Trump to expand Doral Resort with homes and retail





In addition to appearing ready for his next adventures in politics and the media, Donald Trump has announced a major industry project that first made him a celebrity.

Trump plans to request the construction of 2,300 luxury homes as part of the expansion of his Trump National Doral resort in Florida. The former president said in a statement that he recently spent millions of dollars on the resort’s Blue Monster golf course and that the expansion will also add commercial and retail space to the resort.

The resort, which Trump bought out of bankruptcy in 2012 for $150 million, includes four golf courses and a luxury hotel. Trump borrowed $125 million from Deutsche Bank and planned $250 million for renovations.

The station has had its share of difficulties since the start of the pandemic. In April 2020, the station laid off 560 employees weeks after it temporarily closed on March 23. BLT Prime Doral, a restaurant in the resort, also laid off 98 people and temporarily closed.

In past disclosures, Trump has touted the property as Trump Organizations’ highest-grossing report. But the golf resort’s overall revenue fell from 2015 to April 2020, according to The Washington Post, and net operating income fell 69% from 2015 to 2017.

A New York Times investigation of presidents’ tax returns published in September 2020 detailed the Trumps’ golf clubs and resort properties that had reported combined losses of more than $315 million since 2000. From 2012 to 2018 , Trump National Doral lost $162 million, according to the Times. Doral reportedly asked Deutsche for a deadline to repay the loan, which is expected to mature in 2023.

Trump initially kept a low profile after leaving office, but has since reentered the business world.

A media company created following the departure of his administration is set to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp. after raising $1 billion in PIPE funding last month, Bloomberg reported.

Trump is also on track to make a potential profit of more than $100 million on the sale of Trump International in Washington, D.C. CGI Merchant Group was reportedly contracted in December to buy the hotel lease for $375 million. If the sale is completed, the 263-key hotel will drop the Trump name and take on the branding and management of the Hiltons Waldorf Astoria group.

Contact Holden Walter-Warner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/2022/01/18/trump-planning-retail-luxury-homes-in-doral-resort-expansion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos