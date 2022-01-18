Nusantara: Indonesia approves the transfer of its capital from Jakarta to a new city still to be built | International

The new capital of Indonesia will be called Nusantara and will be located on the island of Borneo. The plan to move the congested capital of Jakarta to another part of the archipelago had echoed in the speeches of several of the country’s presidents for decades and, to date, it is closer to becoming a reality. Indonesia’s parliament has passed a law to move the national capital from Jakarta, on the island of Java, to a jungle area in Kalimantan, Borneo, an island Indonesia shares with Malaysia and Bruni.

The new law approved on Tuesday provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious multimillion-dollar project valued at some 466 billion rupees (28.4 billion euros) and specifies how the development of the capital will be directed and funded. The new capital, located more than 1,000 kilometers east of Jakarta, has been designed as a low-carbon territory, which will support the pharmaceutical, medical and technological sectors and promote sustainable growth beyond the island of Java. , the most populated of the 17,000 that make up the archipelago.

The new capital will have a centralizing function and will be a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new economic super center of gravity, Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said after the law was approved. Although the nation’s administrative functions will be transferred to the new Nusantara, analysts believe that Jakarta will continue to be the country’s financial and commercial center and that the majority of its nearly 10 million people will continue to live there.

Last August, Widodo announced that the state would assume 19% of the construction cost of the new capital of around 400 square kilometers, less than the total area of ​​Madrid, while the rest would be financed by public-private projects. and public private investments. The initial budget includes the construction of new government offices, as well as residences for around one and a half million civil servants who will have to move to Nusantara. Once Parliament’s request has been exceeded, work should begin this year. The government, for its part, aspires to transfer its workers by 2024.

The pandemic has forced Widodo to suspend the implementation of this plan which it announced in 2019 until now. During an act to commemorate the anniversary of the Catholic University of Parahyangan, in Bandung, on Monday, Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, assured that the project for a new capital will not be a simple transfer of government offices.

The main objective is to build a smart city, an internationally competitive city, which will be the new locomotive that is transforming our country. This will be the starting point for an Indonesia based on green economy, through innovation and technology, the president added. The name chosen, Nusantara, is an old Javanese term meaning outer islands and by which the Indonesian archipelago is generally known in the local language.

Jokowi says the relocation is being done to tackle the country’s inequality problem and relieve congestion in Jakarta and the island she is on. Java is home to 60% of the country’s population and more than half of all of Indonesia’s economic activity takes place there. The Kalimantan region, for its part, is almost four times larger, but houses less than a tenth of the GDP. Its location is also more central than that of the current capital.

Jakarta also faces pressing environmental challenges. The city is often ranked among the most polluted in the world. In September 2021, a court in Jakarta found the government guilty of negligent practices for the poor air quality caused by the millions of motorbikes that daily occupy its streets and power plants located in the neighboring provinces of Banten and West Java. . Experts estimate that air pollution causes 5.5 million people to fall ill each year in the region.

Additionally, areas in North Jakarta are sinking at a rate of 25 centimeters per year. The city does not pipe enough drinking water, and residents rely heavily on wells which they use to draw water from shallow aquifers, causing the earth to sink above the surface.

However, the Widodo project also has its detractors who consider that the approval of the law was rushed and that the decision was taken after little public consultation and environmental experts. Kalimantan is one of the few places in the world where orangutans live in their natural habitat and, despite the Ministry of Planning’s warning that the construction of this new city will not alter the protected forests, there are fears that with the increase in the number of inhabitants in Borneo has had a negative impact on the characteristic tropical forests of the region.

Nusantara joins a small list of cities that have assumed this political-administrative responsibility at the national level. In 1960 Brasilia replaced Rio de Janeiro as the Brazilian capital and in 2005 Naypyid replaced Rangoon in Myanmar.

