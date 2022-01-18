4 on trial for a poster during a Swiss rally saying “Kill Erdogan” | News





GENEVA (AP) Four people went on trial in the Swiss capital on Tuesday for a protest against the Turkish government four years ago where some protesters raised a banner showing a gun pointed at an image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alongside the words , Kill Erdogan. The Bern regional prosecutors then opened an investigation for alleged public provocation of crimes or violence, and an investigation was also opened in Turkey. Officers collected evidence when the banner was lifted during a peaceful protest outside the Swiss Parliament. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said prosecutors in Istanbul had launched a separate investigation. Those responsible for the poster could be charged with crimes including membership in a terrorist organization, insulting the president and promoting terrorist propaganda, the news agency reported. Turkish authorities have alleged that groups including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were involved, according to the official Anadolu news agency. The party is banned in Turkey and considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. Erdogan referenced the poster in 2017 as he campaigned for constitutional changes granting him sweeping new powers, just months after a failed coup attempt in Turkey. The peaceful, if noisy, protest came amid tensions between Ankara and parts of Europe over Turkey’s referendum on proposed constitutional changes and allegations of Turkish interference in Swiss politics.

