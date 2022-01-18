Xi steps up pressure on US Fed with interest rate reminder





It is against this crucial economic backdrop that Xi is warning the global financial elite at the World Economic Forum that Western central banks should not raise interest rates too aggressively, as tighter monetary policy could hurt economies. emerging market economies. If major economies slow down or reverse course in their monetary policies, there will be serious fallout that will pose challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries will bear the brunt, Xi said. Currency Challenge Xi’s rhetoric is perhaps the latest attempt to undermine the credibility of US global institutions and the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. China is rapidly developing a renminbi-denominated central bank digital currency to erode the power of the US dollar. However, the arguments in favor of a tightening of US monetary policy are convincing. US inflation is at a high 7% and the Fed’s interest rate is anchored at zero. The real interest rate (adjusted for inflation) is negative at 7%. Monetary policy is too accommodative and the Fed risks being too far behind a spike in inflation. The Washington-based Fed is expected to offer three or four interest rate hikes this year, starting to take off as early as March. Inflation, with Chinese characteristics Ironically, China’s zero COVID policy is exacerbating US inflation. COVID-19 outbreaks periodically cause China to restrict activity in the global manufacturing hub, slowing the export of in-demand goods to the consumer-driven United States. Constraints on supply from China are coming up against stimulus-fueled US demand. China could be slightly sensitive to higher US interest rates and a resulting stronger dollar, as Beijing manages its exchange rate against the dollar. But Beijing operates a controlled capital account and has huge foreign exchange reserves, so the direct impact on China is likely to be limited. Flux on effect Other emerging markets are worried about the Fed’s tightening cycle, a factor Xi alluded to. Rising U.S. interest rates have hurt emerging market economies in the past, such as during the 2013 crisis when then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke tried to withdraw his debt purchase program. assets. Investors punished emerging markets by withdrawing capital and weakening their currencies in favor of perceived havens like the United States. Perhaps Xi’s message was partly aimed at emerging markets. In its geopolitical power struggle with the United States, China is trying to woo emerging market governments, including several in the region from Australia to Southeast Asia as well as Latin America. But emerging markets, like Indonesia, are now better prepared to withstand Fed tightening, due to higher foreign exchange reserves and stronger financial systems. Moreover, at the same event five years ago, Xi in person in Davos rhetorically embraced globalization in the face of Donald Trump’s trade war, telling a receptive business audience that pursuing protectionism is like s locked in a dark room. Alas, China has since turned more inward, hitting Australian exporters with trade sanctions and cracking down on its big companies operating in tech, education and real estate to achieve prosperity. common. Xi’s economic rhetoric doesn’t always live up to the headlines.

