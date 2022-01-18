Politics
Ripudaman Singh Malik praises Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Punjab elections
Many Sikhs in Metro Vancouver have taken to the streets to stage an unprecedented series of protests in 2020 and 2021 against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP government.
They were primarily motivated by the Modi regime’s passage of agricultural laws that tipped the balance in favor of corporations in their dealings with agricultural producers, including many Sikhs with farms in the northeastern state of Punjab. Where is.
After a year-long series of protests in Delhi and cities around the world with large Sikh populations, Modi relented.
Other Metro Vancouver Sikhs remain furious at rising attacks on minorities in India since Modi’s Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.
But a high-profile Metro Vancouver Sikh is now singing Modi’s praises. And it has been just over a month before the people of Punjab go to the polls for the state assembly elections.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ripudaman Singh Malik expressed his “sincere gratitude for the unprecedented positive steps you have taken to address long-standing Sikh demands and grievances, including the removal of blacklists that restricted visitation in India of thousands of Sikhs living abroad, granting passports and visas to asylum seekers and their families, reopening of hundreds of cases closed during the 1984 riots, leading to conviction and a prison sentence for some declaring 1984 riots as genocide by then Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh on the floor of the House awarding compensation or Rs. 5.00 lakh per family of genocide victims anti sikh, [and] opening of the Sri Kartarpur Saheb corridor facilitating the visit of Indian pilgrims to the revered place of our first Master Guru Nanak Dev Ji”.
The existence of Malik’s letter was revealed in the Hindustan time.
In 2000, Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were charged with 329 counts of first degree murder in connection with the explosion of a suitcase bomb on a Air India plane off the Irish coast on June 23, 1985.
In March 2005, the two men were acquitted after a lengthy trial during which the judge questioned the credibility of several prosecution witnesses.
Malik is Principal of Khalsa School and former Principal of Khalsa Credit Union in British Columbia
In 2019, the Modi government approved a visa for Malik so he could travel to India. Malik’s brother told a Punjabi TV channel at the time that the visa was granted thanks to Samant Goel, head of India’s foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing.
Some Sikhs in Canada believe that Indian intelligence agents may have played a role in promoting a group called Babbar Khalsa, which allegedly carried out the bombing of Air India Flight 182.
According to this theory, which was explored in the book Soft target: India’s intelligence service and its role in the Air India disaster, the Congress-led government wanted a radical counterpoint to a charismatic and fiery preacher, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was leading an armed struggle for an independent Sikh nation called Khalistan.
Bhindranwale had previously proved useful to the then-ruling Congress Party in preventing a Sikh-centric party called the Akali Dal from succeeding in national elections.
“The party’s strategy can be loosely compared to starting a controlled forest fire in order to control the spread of a larger fire in this case the political opponents of the Congress Party,” wrote authors Zuhair Kashmeri and Brian McAndrew in soft target. “But the project ran into problems. The deliberately lit fire came to life. Bhindranwale continued his mission even after the Congress Party won Punjab.”
A former New York congressman, Edophus Towns, also alleged that Babbar Khalsa had ties to the Indian government in a speech in the United States House of Representatives on May 23, 2007. The government of India and its many supporters in Canada have vehemently rejected this claim.
This question was not explored during the Canadian government’s public inquiry into the Air India bombing, in part because the commissioner, former Supreme Court of Canada Justice John Major, denied a request from the World Organization of Sikhs to allow Kashmeri to testify.
