Cedric Richmond launches blistering attack on voting rights against GOP and Trump





Senior White House adviser Cedric Richmond continued the administration’s forceful tone on voting rights with a virulent attack on Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

Richmond, who served as a representative from Louisiana in the U.S. House for a decade before assuming his current role as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, told a Zoom gathering of reporters , that the right to vote is the foundation of democracy.

But GOP lawmakers have a palpable fear of Trump and losing re-election bids if they go along with Democrats who want to make it easier for all Americans to vote.

Let me be very clear, what has changed is Donald Trump and his stronghold on the Republican Party and people who don’t want to be primaries, Richmond claimed.

The president’s senior adviser was asked why no Republicans supported passing suffrage legislation today, when 16 Republicans voted in 2006 to extend the measure when they were pushed by then-Republican President George W. Bush.

President Joe Biden said politicians are worried about the next election, but statesmen and stateswomen are worried about the next generation, Richmond continued.

The President and Vice-President presented themselves as a statesman and a stateswoman. Unfortunately, these Republicans fear Donald Trump’s wrath, and that’s a real shame when you consider how important that is to the country. Their displayed lack of courage is something we cannot afford to stop and what we must do.

Richmond promised the president would continue to make suffrage a theme of his presidency.

It is a very clear fact, a given, that the 2020 election was one of the safest and most secure in our history. The fact that [Trump] pushed the big lie that some reps resisted, and most didn’t. It’s just an indication that their party was hijacked by former President Trump, Richmond said.

Earlier, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave speeches on the importance of passing the right to vote.

In what the White House called one of his strongest speeches, Biden insisted he would defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

He asked what was the position of US senators on the issue.

On Thursday, January 13, Biden met with Democratic senators on Capitol Hill to discuss voting rights and even asked them to consider abolishing or modifying the draconian filibuster to secure passage.

The 15th Amendment passed through a party online vote. One party voted to protect African Americans’ right to vote, Richmond noted.

The rules of filibuster should not trump the Constitution. Rules are a means to an end. The end here is the right to vote and free and fair elections.

