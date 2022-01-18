Indonesia passes law to transfer capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, World News





Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday officially approved a bill giving the go-ahead for the transfer of the national capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan in Borneo. The new name of the capital will be Nusantara. The first article of the bill formalizes the name of the new capital Nusantara and defines the status of the city, which will become the new political center of the country with all the embassies and representative offices of foreign organizations that will be transferred there. Nusantara has been declared a city of regional importance. The Nusantara administration would become the state agency responsible for managing the new capital. The president appoints and dismisses the head of administration and his deputy, whose mandate is limited to five years. Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the planned relocation of the Indonesian capital from the Jakarta metropolitan area to East Kalimantan in 2019. Authorities said a new capital was needed due to congestion in the current capital, as well as to accelerate economic development. from Kalimantan. The project, estimated at more than $30 billion, has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The relocation of the Indonesian capital was necessitated by growing concerns over the sustainability of the city due to congestion. Jakarta is also sinking very fast. “The relocation of the capital to Kalimantan is based on several considerations, regional benefits and welfare. With the vision of the birth of a new economic center of gravity in the middle of the archipelago,” said Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of National development planning. The minister was quoted by Indonesian Parliament Television. (With agency contributions)

