Politics
PM Narendra Modi left speechless during WEF speech after teleprompter Glitch prompts memes
On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022 online summit via video conference. Minutes into his speech, the Prime Minister paused for a long time, looked around, said a few more words before putting on headphones and asking if he could be heard. Then he looked at the camera again but said nothing for a moment of 10 seconds, which can be a little long, but can be uncomfortably long in the middle of a speech that a large audience is watching. This left netizens wondering if there was a teleprompter problem.
The problem was reportedly the result of a teleprompter failure. After WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Shwab assured him he could be heard, suggesting he start the formal session. He then introduced PM Modi and gave the signal to start the speech again. During the debacle, it became clear to some internet users that there was not a big mistake on the part of the organizer but the Prime Minister’s silence in the absence of a teleprompter. It’s not the best example of public speaking from a politician known as a great orator by his loyal supporters. Here is what happened :
The worst nightmare of arenarendramodi #TELEPROMPTER FAILURE #TeleprompterPM pic.twitter.com/Ue3vNMIPT0
(isai_) January 18, 2022
The incident left Twitter split as #TeleprompterPM began to grow on the social media platform. Among the many reactions was a take from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who said even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies. Of course, the opposition was everywhere.
The teleprompter failure instantly caused memes.
Now everyone to Modi
Teleprompter#TeleprompterPM#Teleprompter pic.twitter.com/qzIENppQF9
Ghanshyam Meena (@GhanshyamMeenaG) January 17, 2022
With without
teleprompter. Teleprompter pic.twitter.com/ZwjYLVpmCv
Curry Bradshaw | Whiskey (@WhiskeyTwilight) January 17, 2022
Although there is no official confirmation on the issue, the official BJP spokesperson blamed the WEF organizers for the snafu.
Don’t those who are excited about the technological problem realize that the problem was at the end of the WEF? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in how Klaus Schwab said he would give a brief intro again and then open the session. pic.twitter.com/ZF170MV8Q2
Suresh Nakhua ( ) (@SureshNakhua) January 18, 2022
But on a more serious note –
Jokes aside, but the person holding the tallest chair in the land, couldn’t even utter a single word as soon as the #Teleprompter left. It was then that oratorical skills were considered his greatest strength.
Keep showing how the whole country has been duped.#TeleprompterPM pic.twitter.com/CUvHeUaQUN
Mayank Saxena (@mayank_sxn) January 17, 2022
SEE ALSO: Jharkhand MP Irfan Ansari wants to make roads ‘smoother than Kangana Ranaut’s cheeks’
Cover image for representational purposes only.
