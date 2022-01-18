Indonesia’s new $34 billion capital bears a name that dates back to Javanese Hindu general Gaja Mada and the Garuda-themed presidential palace





Indonesian Parliament approved a bill to move the national capital from Jakarta to a jungle area in East Kalimantan. Jakarta has been the administrative, financial and commercial center of Indonesia since the country gained independence in 1949. The new State Capital Law, which stipulates the financing and governance structure of the new capital, will enable President Joko Widodo to move forward with the ambitious $32 billion megaproject. The new capital, which will be called Nusantara (ie archipelago), covers an area of ​​180,000 hectares between the regencies of Kutai Kartanegara and Penajam Paser Utara. The new capital is located in East Kalimantan, a province with a population of 3.5 million and endowed with natural resources including oil and gas, timber and oil palms. The name of the new capital was chosen by President Joko Widodo to underline the country’s motto, unity in diversity. The word Nusantara also dates back to an oath by the country’s revered hero Gajah Mada in 1336. Gajah Mada was a powerful military leader and prime minister of Majapahit, a Javanese Hindu empire. He is widely credited with the unification of the entire archipelago and the rise of the empire to its peak. In April last year, the initial design for the presidential palace complex in the new capital was revealed to the public. Balinese sculptor Nyoman Nuarta, famous for the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) statue on the island, has been hired to design a structure that will now become the centerpiece of the presidential palace complex in the planned new capital. The design embodies a Garuda, a divine bird in Hindu ithihasa, which is also the national emblem of Indonesia. New capital first announced in 2019 In August 2019, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced that he had chosen two regencies in East Kalimantan as the location for the new Indonesian capital. “The government has conducted extensive studies over the past three years and as a result of these studies, the new capital will be built in part of North Penajam Paser regency and part of Kutai Kertanegara regency in East Kalimantan “, said the president. “Jakarta has been given overwhelming burdens as the center of administration, business, finance, trade and services, as well as (hosting) the largest airport and seaport in the country,” Joko added during the briefing. . The burden on the island of Java is also increasing as it is now home to 150 million people or 54% of the population, he pointed out. Neighboring Malaysia moved its administrative capital to Putrajaya in 2003, Myanmar changed its capital to Naypyitaw in 2006.

