



Fox News host Laura Ingraham

I’m not saying I’m here for him yet, Ingraham told Northern Virginia Magazine, when asked if Shell is backing Trump in the upcoming presidential election, should he run. But I think whether he shows up or not, I mean, his politics worked. Trumps blueprint for policy a set of forward-looking and optimistic pro-American policies, this plan, without a doubt, is a winner.

Ingraham’s relationship with Trump, as well as those of several of his Fox News colleagues, has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks following revelations from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. 2021 against the US Capitol.

Trump, Ingraham reportedly texted Meadows that day, needed “to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home,” saying, “This is hurting us all. It’s destroying his legacy.”

On his prime-time show after his Meadows text messages were exposed by the committee, Ingraham condemned the violence that erupted on Capitol Hill but did not directly blame Trump for inciting the crowd. Democrats impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection against the government. He was not condemned by the Senate.

“Publicly and privately, I’ve said what I believe: that the Jan. 6 breach at the Capitol was a terrible thing. Crimes have been committed,” Ingraham said on his show last month. “Some people were unjustly hunted down and persecuted, but this was not an insurrection. To say anything different is beyond dishonest and ignores the facts of that day.”

Trump, who in his final months in office latched onto Fox and its leadership, has since found a friendlier media environment on small, conservative cable channels like One America News and Newsmax, which aired his allegations. unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and gave credence to his claim that the election was “rigged”.

At a rally in Arizona over the weekend, which Fox did not broadcast live, Trump again repeated false claims about the election result.

A year ago, a lot of conservatives felt completely discouraged, Ingraham told the magazine about Trump’s 2020 loss. another one. There’s always another election, so don’t get too caught up in the results of just one.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/media/590054-laura-ingraham-not-saying-if-shed-support-trump-in-2024

