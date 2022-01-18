Politics
Rishi Sunak abruptly ends interview after asking if Boris Johnson lied
An ally of the Chancellor said he answered more questions than the agreed three in a clip where he insisted he believed the Prime Minister – but warned those who lied to Parliament must resign
Video unavailable
Rishi Sunak has insisted he believes Boris Johnson but abruptly quit an interview after being asked if the Prime Minister lied about the lockdown parties at No 10.
The Chancellor replied ‘of course he did’ when asked if he would accept Mr Johnson’s explanation to MPs about his attendance at a drunken party in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.
But he warned the ‘departmental code is clear’ on the rules for anyone who cheats Parliament – then quickly left a poolside interview.
An ally of the Chancellor said the interview was not brief and he answered more questions than the agreed three.
Mr Sunak broke cover on Tuesday after keeping a low profile as rows raged over allegations of booze hits in Downing Street.
(
Picture:
AFP via Getty Images)
Mr Johnson admitted to Parliament last week that he briefly attended a BYOB rally in No 10 Garden on May 20, 2020 – but tried to claim he thought it was an event professional.
Former aide Dominic Cummings has claimed the Prime Minister lied to Parliament and several witnesses would ‘swear under oath’ that he had done so.
In an explosive blog post, Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister was warned the event was against the rules but ‘dismissed it’.
Asked if he believed Johnson’s account in Parliament, Mr Sunak told reporters: ‘Of course I believe him – the Prime Minister set out his understanding of this issue in Parliament last week.
But he refused to give Mr Johnson his full backing, with a warning that the ministerial code was clear about what should happen if someone lied in Parliament.
Asked whether the prime minister should resign if it is proven he lied to parliament, Mr Sunak said: “I’m not going to speculate. The ministerial code is clear on these matters.
“But as you know, Sue Gray is investigating the situation. I think it’s only fair that we allow her to complete this work.”
(
Picture:
REUTERS)
He then abruptly left the interview, with an aide standing in front of the camera.
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Rishi Sunak is scared again. Instead of presenting a plan to tackle the Tories’ cost of living crisis, he is dodging scrutiny and defending the clumsy prime minister.
When the missing chancellor reappears, he has a choice. He can continue his inaction and burden our communities with higher taxes and rising energy bills.”
It comes as Mr Johnson fought to save his post as Prime Minister in a move supposedly dubbed ‘Operation Save Big Dog’ by his allies.
But his authority has been badly damaged by the slew of revelations about parties breaking the rules in Downing Street, with No 10 forced to apologize to the Queen last week over the news of two backs on the eve of the Prince Phillip’s funeral.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said ministers should resign if they intentionally mislead Parliament, but dismissed the idea that the Prime Minister had done so.
Mr Raab told Times Radio: “The suggestion that he lied is nonsense. He made it very clear in the House of Commons that questions about it … that he thought it was a professional event.”
Pressed on what would be expected if Mr Johnson had lied in the House of Commons, he told Today: ‘If it is lying, deliberately in the way you describe, if not corrected immediately , that would normally under the ministerial code and the governance around Parliament be a matter of resignation.”
Mr Raab also called the event in question a “party” before returning to the remark.
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/rishi-sunak-abruptly-ends-interview-25978320
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022