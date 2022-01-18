Rishi Sunak abruptly ends interview after asking if Boris Johnson lied

The video will start automatically soon 8 to cancel

An ally of the Chancellor said he answered more questions than the agreed three in a clip where he insisted he believed the Prime Minister – but warned those who lied to Parliament must resign

Rishi Sunak has insisted he believes Boris Johnson but abruptly quit an interview after being asked if the Prime Minister lied about the lockdown parties at No 10.

The Chancellor replied ‘of course he did’ when asked if he would accept Mr Johnson’s explanation to MPs about his attendance at a drunken party in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.

But he warned the ‘departmental code is clear’ on the rules for anyone who cheats Parliament – then quickly left a poolside interview.

An ally of the Chancellor said the interview was not brief and he answered more questions than the agreed three.

Mr Sunak broke cover on Tuesday after keeping a low profile as rows raged over allegations of booze hits in Downing Street.















Picture: AFP via Getty Images)



Mr Johnson admitted to Parliament last week that he briefly attended a BYOB rally in No 10 Garden on May 20, 2020 – but tried to claim he thought it was an event professional.

Former aide Dominic Cummings has claimed the Prime Minister lied to Parliament and several witnesses would ‘swear under oath’ that he had done so.

In an explosive blog post, Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister was warned the event was against the rules but ‘dismissed it’.

Asked if he believed Johnson’s account in Parliament, Mr Sunak told reporters: ‘Of course I believe him – the Prime Minister set out his understanding of this issue in Parliament last week.

But he refused to give Mr Johnson his full backing, with a warning that the ministerial code was clear about what should happen if someone lied in Parliament.

Asked whether the prime minister should resign if it is proven he lied to parliament, Mr Sunak said: “I’m not going to speculate. The ministerial code is clear on these matters.

“But as you know, Sue Gray is investigating the situation. I think it’s only fair that we allow her to complete this work.”















Picture: REUTERS)



He then abruptly left the interview, with an aide standing in front of the camera.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Rishi Sunak is scared again. Instead of presenting a plan to tackle the Tories’ cost of living crisis, he is dodging scrutiny and defending the clumsy prime minister.

When the missing chancellor reappears, he has a choice. He can continue his inaction and burden our communities with higher taxes and rising energy bills.”

It comes as Mr Johnson fought to save his post as Prime Minister in a move supposedly dubbed ‘Operation Save Big Dog’ by his allies.

But his authority has been badly damaged by the slew of revelations about parties breaking the rules in Downing Street, with No 10 forced to apologize to the Queen last week over the news of two backs on the eve of the Prince Phillip’s funeral.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said ministers should resign if they intentionally mislead Parliament, but dismissed the idea that the Prime Minister had done so.

Mr Raab told Times Radio: “The suggestion that he lied is nonsense. He made it very clear in the House of Commons that questions about it … that he thought it was a professional event.”

Pressed on what would be expected if Mr Johnson had lied in the House of Commons, he told Today: ‘If it is lying, deliberately in the way you describe, if not corrected immediately , that would normally under the ministerial code and the governance around Parliament be a matter of resignation.”

Mr Raab also called the event in question a “party” before returning to the remark.